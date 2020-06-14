You are the owner of this article.
Saturday study July 11
Saturday study July 11

The First Saturday study for July will be on Saturday, July 11, since the first Saturday is the 4th of July. The topic will be on the subject of grace, what the Bible means by grace and how it is applied. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. They meet at Bethel Baptist, 3030 S. Poplar at 9 a.m. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.

