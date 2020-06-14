Saturday study July 11

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The First Saturday study for July will be on Saturday, July 11, since the first Saturday is the 4th of July. The topic will be on the subject of grace, what the Bible means by grace and how it is applied. This is an interactive study and refreshments are provided. They meet at Bethel Baptist, 3030 S. Poplar at 9 a.m. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for further information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.