Series of Buddhist classes set

American Buddhist Monk Gen Kelsang Rinzin will be teaching a series of classes based upon the Buddhist poems, "Eight Verses of Training the Mind." Teachings will will include improving relationships, learning to love purely, understanding positive and negative emotions and much more. Classes will be held the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. February 4 to June 6. You are welcome to attend all, or as many classes as you can make. Class is held at Theraexpressions Meditation, 351 South Beach St, Suite 3.