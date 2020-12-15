Seton House hires Carrie Reece as director

Carrie Reece found herself as an unexpectedly single parent, and now hopes her experience in that regard, combined with a decade of nonprofit leadership, will impact the lives of families at Seton House. Seton House is 30 years old and combines shelter for homeless single parents with a self-sufficiency program as they work toward independence. She began as executive director there recently and we chatted about her background, the 30 years Seton House has been in the community, and plans for the future.
Tell us your story. I got married pretty young out of college at 22. We waited to have kids, then had three boys and I was a stay at home mom. I found myself in need of removing three sons from a household with an active alcoholic. The divorce was final in January of 2010 and the boys were 8, 5 and 2. They are all a little bit under three years apart. They were planned. None of this was an accident or surprise, and yet I found myself a single parent with a college degree and no recent job experience. I had parents who were able to help emotionally as well as financially. What happens to the parents who don't have that? I think my situation is actually pretty typical. I had a career before kids, I was a stay at home mom, those were the values that I valued. Then I desperately needed to find a job. The Science Zone took a big chance on me and I took a big chance on them because I had to have a job, but it also had to work for my kids. I put my blood, sweat and tears into that job and my kids pretty much grew up in the Science Zone. How fortunate I was to be able to find a job that would accommodate that. Most single parents cannot take their children to typical jobs. Most who live here have extremely entry level jobs and they aren't going to be able to take their kids to a fast food restaurant or hotel housekeeping job.
There's a lot of pride in single parenting, but with that pride comes a lot of shame. I experienced the impossibility of being both a mom and dad who balance each other, support one another, make decisions together. Am I doing enough, especially as the mom of three boys? And I really want to circle back to the societal response to single parents. I felt like I changed my social circle almost entirely. Other married couples don't want much to do with a single mom and that left me feeling really alienated. I think there's a huge parallel between that feeling and the residents who live here.
Seton House has been without an in-person fundraising event for a year. How has that impacted you? We sent out a Christmas letter and are getting the most wonderful responses. We cast a wider net this year and sent to a lot more people. Our fiscal year is July 1 to June 30, so about the end of the first quarter of 2021, we are going to be feeling pretty desperate. We are participating in WyoGives next July and look forward to that. Honestly, we have to take really good care of our people. We have had two employees with us eight years or more. It's critical that we pay salaries and pay the utilities on our huge campus. Other than that, we can get pretty lean here as far as spending money. I want to be super optimistic and positive that we are going to be okay because we live in this community. We can track that couples, individuals, businesses, have supported us consistently for 30 years. Some write a check every single month when they pay their bills. I think the organization has enough time under its belt that we've proven we are making a difference. It feels so good to be part of a small organization that is really making a difference one family at a time. One mom and her kids being successful here changes the dynamics in the community. Our mail carrier was a resident here and she comes in every day to chat with us.
How are your numbers? They are still pretty low due to COVID. Our waiting list got a lot shorter when COVID took root because people are not wanting to make a move. It's a strange relationship with the federal mandate on no evictions. We are anticipating a flood of applications in January.
