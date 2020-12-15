Seton House hires Carrie Reece as director

There's a lot of pride in single parenting, but with that pride comes a lot of shame. I experienced the impossibility of being both a mom and dad who balance each other, support one another, make decisions together. Am I doing enough, especially as the mom of three boys? And I really want to circle back to the societal response to single parents. I felt like I changed my social circle almost entirely. Other married couples don't want much to do with a single mom and that left me feeling really alienated. I think there's a huge parallel between that feeling and the residents who live here.

Seton House has been without an in-person fundraising event for a year. How has that impacted you? We sent out a Christmas letter and are getting the most wonderful responses. We cast a wider net this year and sent to a lot more people. Our fiscal year is July 1 to June 30, so about the end of the first quarter of 2021, we are going to be feeling pretty desperate. We are participating in WyoGives next July and look forward to that. Honestly, we have to take really good care of our people. We have had two employees with us eight years or more. It's critical that we pay salaries and pay the utilities on our huge campus. Other than that, we can get pretty lean here as far as spending money. I want to be super optimistic and positive that we are going to be okay because we live in this community. We can track that couples, individuals, businesses, have supported us consistently for 30 years. Some write a check every single month when they pay their bills. I think the organization has enough time under its belt that we've proven we are making a difference. It feels so good to be part of a small organization that is really making a difference one family at a time. One mom and her kids being successful here changes the dynamics in the community. Our mail carrier was a resident here and she comes in every day to chat with us.