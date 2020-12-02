Shop with a cop gets help from hunger intiative

“When we began planning for this year’s program, our donations were drastically lower than years past,” said Casper police sergeant Jeff Bullard. “We let our community know, and they showed up for our local children in a big way. We are now on track to provide this experience to more children than we ever have in the past. With the partnership of the First Lady of Wyoming, not only will these children receive presents for the holidays, they will leave knowing they have a sustainable meal for days to come. We are so grateful for the first lady’s generosity and dedication to preventing food insecurity throughout our state and in our community.”