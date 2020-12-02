 Skip to main content
Shop with a cop gets help from hunger intiative
Shop with a cop gets help from hunger intiative

Natrona County law enforcement's Shop with a Cop program, set for this weekend, got an extra boost recently with food baskets for each child shopping provided by First Lady Jennie Gordon's Wyoming Hunger Initiative.

The annual shopping event provides a one-on-one shopping experience for underprivileged children. It will take place this weekend at both Casper Walmart locations. 

“When we began planning for this year’s program, our donations were drastically lower than years past,” said Casper police sergeant Jeff Bullard. “We let our community know, and they showed up for our local children in a big way. We are now on track to provide this experience to more children than we ever have in the past. With the partnership of the First Lady of Wyoming, not only will these children receive presents for the holidays, they will leave knowing they have a sustainable meal for days to come. We are so grateful for the first lady’s generosity and dedication to preventing food insecurity throughout our state and in our community.”

In October 2019, Jennie Gordon launched the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming. The initiative works to prevent food insecurity by increasing awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations statewide.

The effort would not be possible without the generosity of the community, specifically that of the local Casper Walmart locations who graciously agreed to put together the food baskets for the program.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

