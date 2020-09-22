 Skip to main content
Short film has Sheridan premiere Oct. 1
Short film has Sheridan premiere Oct. 1

Sean Patrick Higgins wrote the short film, "Early Light," to honor his late father, a Green Beret in Vietnam and University of Wyoming alum.

The Rocky Mountain premiere of the film is at 7:15 p.m., on October 1 at the WYO Theater in Sheridan as a donor event for CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy program. The film will also be screened on Saturday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 4, at 1 p.m. as part of the WYO Film Festival.

Tickets to the donor premiere are $20 and include the screening, a Q & A with the film makers and a live auction. To purchase tickets, call the box office at (307) 672-9084.

Masks will be required to attend. The WYO Theater is committed to complying with statewide COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"Early Light," is a 24-hour glimpse into an equine therapy program where two Wyoming veterans turn to the healing powers of horses to battle their PTSD.

"Allen and Sam find themselves on a path to self-destruction. Sometimes the only one who hears our cry for help is the last one we expect to be listening," says the promotional release.

The film was shot in Sheridan in association with CHAPS Equine Therapy.

The film has been selected for the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival and won the Soldiers and Sacrifice Award: Celebrating Stories that Commemorate America's Heroes, at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.

It was directed by Ted Schneider, written by Sean Patrick Higgins and produced  by Trionoide Entertainment (James Brown III and Sean Patrick Higgins).

Higgins the filmmaker grew up between California and Wyoming and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2013. He is now based in New York City and Los Angeles.

