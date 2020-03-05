Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Coed volleyball in April
The 11th Annual Casper Coed Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Division, will be held Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2020. It is anticipated that teams from all over the region will play in the tournament, with teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota. Saturday’s pool play will determine seeding for the Sunday double elimination bracket play. Matches will be played at the Casper Recreation Center and various Natrona County School District facilities.
Various levels of play are offered for adult coed teams. They include “A” Division (Power Volleyball), “B” Division (Semi-Power Volleyball) and “C” Division (Recreational Volleyball). The top finishers in each division will receive an award. In addition, the top placing teams in each division will be awarded volleyball apparel. Special discount hotel rates will be available at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center for participants.
The $125 per team entry fee is due no later than Thursday, April 9, 2020. Checks should be made payable to the Casper Recreational Leagues Association (CRLA). Online registration is available. Entries may be mailed or delivered to the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. If additional information is needed, contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383 or go to the website, www.crlasports.com.
New classes at rec
The Casper Recreation Center announces new classes.
Children ages 8-12 will learn how to make and decorate cake pops in a 2-hour class on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 1 p.m. Students will create dough by mixing crumbs with frosting, form into balls, dip into chocolate and decorate. The registration fee is $18 for Rec Center members and $20 for nonmembers.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, March 7. Kids age 5-12 will be active, have fun and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time! Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
You have free articles remaining.
Join Nancy Pawlowski and learn the basics of Knitting or Crochet or increase skills in this six-week class beginning March 12 on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Beginner students will work on an easy scarf or hat and those who know the basics will work on sampler patterns. Fee for the class is $69 for nonmembers and $57 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or visit www.activecasper.com.
Meat shoot March 6
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday March 6, 2020 from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Former Black Hawk at hockey extravaganza
Casper Amateur Hockey Club is pleased to announce Jeremy Roenick, former Chicago Blackhawk, as this year’s guest speaker at the Hockey Extravaganza on March 21 at the Ramkota Hotel. Supper, live and silent auction, celebration of the seniors and then of course, Jeremy Roenick. Tickets are $35 each and details about the event can be found at www.casperhockey.com. Please contact Diane at 307-315-0188 for more information or to get your tickets.
Fun at the Wagon Wheel
Seventy years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips, church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.
Spring rec guide available
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce the arrival of the Winter/Spring 2020 Activities Guide. Registration for Recreation Division classes and passes is officially open. Patrons may view the guide online at www.casperwy.gov or may pick up a copy at the Casper Recreation Center or Ice Arena. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com. New program additions including a self-defense workshop and cupcake & cake decorating classes are featured in the guide, along with perennial favorites such as swimming lessons, ice skating, arts and crafts, youth programs, fitness and more.
For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.