Sports & Recreation

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday March 6, 2020 from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.

Former Black Hawk at hockey extravaganza

Casper Amateur Hockey Club is pleased to announce Jeremy Roenick, former Chicago Blackhawk, as this year’s guest speaker at the Hockey Extravaganza on March 21 at the Ramkota Hotel. Supper, live and silent auction, celebration of the seniors and then of course, Jeremy Roenick. Tickets are $35 each and details about the event can be found at www.casperhockey.com. Please contact Diane at 307-315-0188 for more information or to get your tickets.

Fun at the Wagon Wheel

Seventy years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips, church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.