Sports & Recreation

A new Early bird Boot camp meets Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. Boot camp is a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves. Great for all levels of fitness! Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.

Come and try out your first fitness class for FREE, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class.

A new session of Taekwon-Do begins Tuesday, January 5 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. This Korean form of karate involves the skilled application of punches, kicks, blocks and dodges with bare hands and feet under the requirements of US and International TaeKwon-Do Federations. Beginners meet T/TH and advanced students also meet on Friday. Fees are $72 for beginners and $109 for advanced with a $12 discount for those with a Rec Center pass.

For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page--search Casper Recreation Division.

