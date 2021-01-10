Sports & Recreation

Sports and Recreation
Free ice skating at DSS
Thanks to the sponsorship of Visit Casper!, outdoor ice skating, including admission and skate rentals, is free at David Street Station through the end of the season on Sunday, Jan. 17. Hours are Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Y encourages return to fitness routine
Physical activity is critical for physical health, and research suggests higher levels of physical activity may also help alleviate negative mental health symptoms. The YMCA of Natrona County can help with getting physical activity routines back into your daily routine through both in-person and virtual classes.
Since COVID-19, the YMCA has made extensive efforts to ensure the health and safety of members using the facility, such as temperature upon entry, requiring masks to be worn while not actively exercising, offering hand sanitizer throughout the building, limiting programming sizes, asking for group fitness and lap swim reservations, a 1 to 2 p.m., daily closure for deep cleaning, and more.
At the same time, the Y recognizes not everyone is ready to return to the facililty yet, and virtual opportunities are offered to make sure those who are more comfortable staying home can still achieve their activity goals.
To learn more about the Y's efforts to keep you healthy, active and safe, visit www.casperymca.org.
Sweetheart Bowl set
The Fireball 500 Club will be hosting The 2021 Sweetheart Bowl, a 4-person members only team handicapped tournament, at 1 p.m., on Feb. 6, at The 307 Sunrise. The entry fee will be $22 per person. All bowlers must be sanctioned. Entry forms are available at El Mark-O Lanes and The 307 Sunrise. For more information, contact Donna Morton at 472-5506 or 259-1028.
Mile High Mites comes to ice arena
The Casper Ice Arena is partnering with the Colorado Avalanche’s Mile High Mites program to introduce youth athletes to ice hockey. The learn-to-play hockey program will meet each Saturday morning from March 6 to April 10 at the Casper Ice Arena.
The Casper Ice Arena strongly encourages Learn-To-Skate classes and/or practicing forward skating at public skate to prepare for the Mile High Mite program. The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Monday, January 11 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, January 16 from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. All ages and ability levels are welcomed to register on ActiveCasper.com or at the Casper Recreation Center.
Registration is now open through the Colorado Avalanche’s youth hockey webpage and accessible through the Casper Ice Arena at www.casperwy.gov. Each Saturday morning from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., the 4-10 year old players will learn from qualified Casper hockey coaches using USA Hockey’s approved station-based skill development which includes skating, shooting, stick-handling, and passing.
Participants receive a full set of CCM youth hockey gear and six weeks of one-hour sessions at the Casper Ice Arena.
For additional information about the Mile High Mites, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
New fitness at rec center
The next session of fitness and TaeKwon-Do classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center will begin the week of January 4. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress, and have fun exercising with friends.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays or Wednesdays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $63 for non-members and $51 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9:15 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
A new Early bird Boot camp meets Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m. Boot camp is a freestyle cardio and strength class that incorporates intervals, circuits, drills, weights, core, and functional moves. Great for all levels of fitness! Fees are $80 for non-members and $68 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Mary Oster.
Come and try out your first fitness class for FREE, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7 per class.
A new session of Taekwon-Do begins Tuesday, January 5 from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. This Korean form of karate involves the skilled application of punches, kicks, blocks and dodges with bare hands and feet under the requirements of US and International TaeKwon-Do Federations. Beginners meet T/TH and advanced students also meet on Friday. Fees are $72 for beginners and $109 for advanced with a $12 discount for those with a Rec Center pass.
For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page--search Casper Recreation Division.
Youth basketball signup
The City of Casper Recreation Division and the Natrona County School District work together to provide an opportunity for 4th and 5th grade boys and girls to have interscholastic experiences in sports. The C.A.S.P.E.R. Basketball League is now open to all 4th and 5th grade girls and boys. Kids will play on their school team and practices are held once or twice per week at the child’s school. Parents and family members are encouraged to volunteer coach for their child’s school. Background checks will be done for all volunteer coaches before practices begin. Games are scheduled on Saturdays at the Casper Recreation Center. The basketball season will last six weeks. The C.A.S.P.E.R. program has an “everyone plays” philosophy and emphasizes sportsmanship, teamwork, fun, healthy lifestyles, and trying new things. Family members, participants and coaches are recommended to follow the COVID guidelines for this season. Registration forms and additional info can be found at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St. or on our website, www.crlasports.com under the Youth Sports tab. The deadline for Boys’ Basketball is Monday, January 11, 2021.
Registration for a C.A.S.P.E.R. league is $15 per participant per sport. The Community Recreation Foundation provides financial registration assistance through scholarships if needed. Scholarship applications are available at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E 4th St.
If additional information is needed, please contact the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383.
HAWG ice fishing derby set
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual "HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby January 30 and 31, 2021, at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.
Tickets are on sale now through January 29 for $35 each on the website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar in Mills during regular business hours through Friday, January 29. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, January 30, and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, January 29 until noon Saturday, January 30.
Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Jan 30. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations, please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit the website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com.
Register for youth hockey
Want to know more about Casper Oilers youth hockey? Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s online registration is now open for the 2020-2021 season and they are accepting registrations for our 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and Girls 19U divisions. Did you know that the first time skater fee for the season is $200 and that they have an equipment rental program that includes almost all the gear needed to play? Please check out the website at http://casperhockey.com to find all the information you need under the Player Registration menu. For families that have new players interested in registering for hockey for the first time and have questions about the youth hockey program, please contact Diane at clubcasperhockey@gmail.com or 315-0188 for more information.
