Sports & Recreation

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday March 6, 2020 from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.

Former Black Hawk at hockey extravaganza

Casper Amateur Hockey Club is pleased to announce Jeremy Roenick, former Chicago Blackhawk as this year’s guest speaker at the Hockey Extravaganza on March 21 at the Ramkota Hotel. Supper, live and silent auction, celebration of the seniors, and then of course, Jeremy Roenick. Tickets are $35 each and details about the event can be found at www.casperhockey.com. Please contact Diane at (307) 315-0188 for more information or to get your tickets.

New fitness classes at rec

The next session of fitness classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center will begin the week of February 24 or later. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress, and have fun exercising with friends.