Sports & Recreation

New TaeKwon-Do classes start
The next session of TaeKwon-Do classes begins on Tuesday, February 25 for beginning and advanced students at the Casper Recreation Center. This Korean form of karate is for ages 8 and up (6 & 7 year olds allowed if accompanied by a participating adult).
Martial arts classes help increase endurance, flexibility, coordination and balance; tone and strengthen muscles; and enhance speed and agility. It also improves self-confidence, focus, self-discipline, and self-defense tactics.
Students receive instruction in classical TaeKwon-Do under the requirements of US and International TaeKwon-Do Federations (USTF) involving the skilled application of punches, kicks, blocks, and dodges with bare hands and feet.
Beginners meet twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday; the advanced class meets an additional day on Friday; all classes meet from 5:45-7:15 p.m. Registration fee for the 7 week session is $72 for Beginners, $100 for Advanced, with a $12 discount for those with Rec Center Passes. Instructor Gerald Sisco is a 7th Degree Black Belt and current USTF State Director and instructor Kerri McDill is a 4th Degree Black Belt.
For further information or to register, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th St., or go online at www.activecasper.com.
New classes at rec
The Casper Recreation Center announces new classes.
Children ages 8-12 will learn how to make and decorate cake pops in a 2-hour class on Saturday, March 7, beginning at 1 p.m. Students will create dough by mixing crumbs with frosting, form into balls, dip into chocolate and decorate. The registration fee is $18 for Rec Center members and $20 for non-members.
Leave the parents at home and come out for a fun evening at the Rec Center on Saturday, March 7. Kids age 5-12 will be active, have fun, and make friends in this safe, supervised program. Swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and drink for dinner, and have a great time! Kids Night Out runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and the fee is $16 ($2 off with Rec Center membership).
Join Nancy Pawlowski and learn the basics of Knitting or Crochet or increase skills in this six-week class beginning March 12 on Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Beginner students will work on an easy scarf or hat and those who know the basics will work on sampler patterns. Fee for the class is $69 for non-members and $57 for those with a Recreation Center pass.
For more information or to register, please call 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St., or visit www.activecasper.com.
Meat shoot March 6
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday March 6, 2020 from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Former Black Hawk at hockey extravaganza
Casper Amateur Hockey Club is pleased to announce Jeremy Roenick, former Chicago Blackhawk as this year’s guest speaker at the Hockey Extravaganza on March 21 at the Ramkota Hotel. Supper, live and silent auction, celebration of the seniors, and then of course, Jeremy Roenick. Tickets are $35 each and details about the event can be found at www.casperhockey.com. Please contact Diane at (307) 315-0188 for more information or to get your tickets.
New fitness classes at rec
The next session of fitness classes offered at the Casper Recreation Center will begin the week of February 24 or later. Improve health, tone muscles, relieve stress, and have fun exercising with friends.
Get a great workout and maintain a better state of physical well-being in Forever Fit. Improve circulation, flexibility and fitness level with a warm-up, low impact aerobics, weights, resistance tube exercises and stretching. This special comprehensive fitness program is for anyone interested in a great workout with lots of variety! Class meets Monday and Wednesday from 8 to 8:50 a.m. and is instructed by Patty Kempf. Fees are $60 for non-members and $48 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class.
RIP classes are offered Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Weight-bearing exercise improves bone health and decreases the chance of developing osteoporosis. This 60-minute barbell workout challenges men and women of all ages and fitness levels by using traditional strength training to tone muscles and burn calories. Fees are $74 for non-members and $62 for Rec Center members for the 7-week class. Instructor is Phyllis Pearl-Erk.
Looking for something a little different? Join instructor Lucia Hill in Ballet Barre for an amazing workout on Mondays from 5:20 to 6:15 p.m. beginning March 23. Inspired by traditional barre work, this class helps to gain strength and flexibility while toning the body without the Ballet class. Light weights and floor work are included. Fees are $58 for non-members and $46 for those with a Rec Center pass for 10 classes.
Come and try out your first class for free, just sign in at the front counter or with the instructor. Register for the full session of classes (the best deal), buy a Fitness Punch Pass ($65 for 10 classes), or pay $7.00 per class. For further information, please call the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or visit us online at www.activecasper.com. See what’s happening on the Facebook page--search Casper Recreation Division.
Fun at the Wagon Wheel
Seventy years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips, church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.
Sweetheart Bowl results
The Fireball 500 Club 2020 Sweetheart Bowl, a four-person members only team handicapped tournament, was held February 8 at The 307 Sunrise. The results are as follows: Team, 1., The Misfits (Marla Whitaker, Zelda Jensen, Alice Palmer, Phyllis Rufenacht) 2,799; 2., Some Beeches (Renae Berlinger, Mysty Deveraux, Donna Morton, Jaime Moler) 2,794; 3., Pin Blasters (Lyla Harmon, Laurie McNally, Vivian Murphy, Julene Lindberg) 2,724; 4., Girls with Balls (Pat Jensen, Ann Robinson, Karen Tomasini, Caryn Schulenberg) 2,702. High series, Laurie McNally, 497. High game, Donna Morton, 192.
Youth hoops tourney in March
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is March 5, 2020. The team fee of $180 includes a 3-game guarantee, a free throw competition on Friday night, March 20, and admission to a pool party on Saturday night at the Casper Family Aquatic Center.
For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.
Winter rec guide available
The Casper Recreation Division is pleased to announce the arrival of the Winter/Spring 2020 Activities Guide. Registration for Recreation Division classes and passes is officially open. Patrons may view the guide online at www.casperwy.gov or may pick up a copy at the Casper Recreation Center or Ice Arena. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.ActiveCasper.com. New program additions including a self-defense workshop and cupcake & cake decorating classes are featured in the guide, along with perennial favorites such as swimming lessons, ice skating, arts and crafts, youth programs, fitness and more.
For information about the Casper Recreation Division, please contact the Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street.
