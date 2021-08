Spring 2021 Casper College President’s Honor Roll

College officials have released the names of the 419 students who made the President’s Honor Roll at Casper College for the 2021 spring semester. To qualify, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Students named to Casper College’s President’s Honor Roll, ordered according to their hometowns, follow. Wyoming students are listed first, followed by students with out-of-state hometowns listed alphabetically by state, then hometown. Finally, international students are listed by home country and hometown.

Wyoming

Afton: Kaylee Burgess.

Alcova: Alysa Bentley.

Bar Nunn: Damen Brewer, Gabriel Heuer, Keith Hoffman, Sydney Holder, Zachary Houghtaling, Catlin Logan, RhiAnna Mahoney, Jenifer Middleton, Ann Miller, and Felicia Rhodenbaugh.

Buffalo: Demi Dobbin and Kristin Klaahsen.