Stacey Smith receives Brady award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stacey L. Smith was recently selected as the 2020 recipient of the Jon E. Brady Award in Political Study at Casper College, where she is a history major.

Smith, who is from Rawlins, Wyoming, is the 20th recipient of the annual award and the first history major to receive the award in its 19 years, according to Erich Frankland, political science instructor. “You can’t really understand world politics or American politics without knowing history, so it’s wonderful that a history major won the award this year,” noted Brady.

Some comments from reference letters on Smith include: “She has made quite an impression due to the quality of her work;” “… exceptional student;” “(Stacey) is a leader in class through her actions, discussion contributions, and questions she poses for us to think about;” “With her intelligence, work ethic, and positive outlook, our community, state and world need her abilities;” and “Her work consistently reflects the high expectations and standards she has of herself.”

Following her anticipated graduation in May 2020, Smith plans on pursuing a B.A. in history and hopes to either write or teach about history.

Past recipients of the award include Chloe Adkins in 2018 and Landree Adams and Emma Rogers in 2019. The award is named after Brady, instructor emeritus of political science at Casper College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.