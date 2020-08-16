State firefighter memorial set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RIVERTON — The 2020 Wyoming Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service is 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Wyoming Fire Academy, located at 2500 Academy Ct., in Riverton.

The Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service is held annually, recognizing and honoring Wyoming firefighters who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of Wyoming. The existing memorial is located on the campus of the Wyoming Fire Academy in Riverton. The memorial was constructed in 1990 and is inscribed with the names of 56 Wyoming firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1920.

Participants in the service include honor/color guards from statewide public safety services, the massed Bagpipe & Drum band comprised of Wyoming Fire Service musicians, representatives from statewide fire departments and surviving family members of some of the 56 fallen. The keynote address will be delivered by Fire Chief Brady Hansen of the Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Department.

A public reception will be held immediately following the memorial service at the Wyoming Fire Academy.

The event is sponsored by the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (LAST).

