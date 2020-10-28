State theater festival set for Cheyenne

The Wyoming State Theater Festival will be held in Cheyenne from November 19 to 22, 2020. All performances will be held at the Mary Godfrey Theater, 2700 Pershing, and all receptions and awards will be held at the Atlas Theater, 211 W. 16th St.
All COVID precautions will be taken in all areas.
The Wyoming State Theater Festival will bring together community theaters from Casper, (Casper Theater Company and Stage III); Cheyenne, (Cheyenne Little Theater and True Troupe), and Gillette Community Theater, to celebrate the theatrical arts. Events for actors, directors, stage managers and designers will explore what we create together as non-profit organizations.
There will be workshops, group sessions, performances and speakers to share knowledge and experience in stage craft, design, acting, directing, fund-development and all the various aspects of the stage.
Individual theater groups were invited to enter staged performance adjudications which provide opportunities for learning and expanding the quality of theatrical arts in Wyoming. Trained out-of-state adjudicators will give growth feedback to each production. Networking opportunities will allow thespians from the around the state, as well as guests, to meet, learn and celebrate with each other. Please come join us in Cheyenne for this theatrical event of workshops, adjudications, and high quality performances.
For more information please visit https://visitcheyenne.regfox.com/2020-wyoming-aact-fest.
The 2020 Festival is sponsored by Cheyenne Little Theater Players, Visit Cheyenne, ANB Bank and the Red Lion.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!