State winners named in Make it with Wool contest

State winners were named during the December 2020 Wyoming Make it With Wool competition in Laramie.

Due to COVID-19, there was no in-person modeling of garments.

Contestants submitted 39 entries from 12 districts across the state. The top two junior and senior entries are selected for the state contest, said Carol Macy, state contest director.

Judging was at the University of Wyoming’s Cliff and Martha Hansen Teaching Arena near Laramie.

First place in the senior division went to Alicia Downaire of Buffalo, followed by Meghan Hanson of Gillette

Cassie Downaire of Buffalo received first in the junior division, followed by Emma Hill of Riverton, and Karlie McDonald of Laramie.

Freda Dixon of Laramie won the adult division, followed by Jamie Wilkinson of Torrington, and Stacy Berger of Saratoga.

Dixon also won the adult construction division, Alicia Downaire won the senior construction, and Emma Hill the junior construction.

Normally, contestants model their garments and then answer questions asked by judges.