You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stations and soup Wednesday
View Comments

Stations and soup Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

All are welcome each Wednesday through April 1 at 6 p.m. for Stations of the Cross and Soup Supper at Christ Episcopal, 415 W. Cedar in Glenrock. Be warmed and find fellowship and grace. The Episcopal Church welcomes you!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 29, March 1 and 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News