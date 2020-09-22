Stone Age Fair this weekend in Sunrise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 86th annual Stone Age Fair, Sunrise edition, is Saturday and Sunday in the ghost town of Sunrise.

Enjoy displays of prehistoric artifacts, events and demonstrations.

Artifact exhibits will be open from 9 a.m., to 7 p.m., along with free artifact identification, on Saturday. Speakers include Dr. Juliet Morrow from the University of Arkansas at 1 p.m., speaking on "Red Ochre." And at 2:15 p.m., Sunrise owner John Voight will speak about the town he owns.

On Sunday, artifact exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with free artifact identification. George Zeimens will speak at 10:30 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend and there is no charge. Partial funding for the event is provided by Platte County Lodging & Tourism.

This is the 86th anniversary of the first Stone Age Fair in Cornish, Colorado.

There will be no buying or selling of artifacts at this event. The Stone Age Fair will adhere to COVID-19 health and safety.

For more information, call George Zeimens at (307) 575-2010.

