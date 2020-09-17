Students excel out of state

Rachel Rebecca Trujillo-Myers from Casper graduated from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado, during the Spring 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony, on June 6. Trujillo-Myers received a MA: Music Education. Adams State awarded 355 undergraduate degrees.
Taylor Jean Greig of Sheridan was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for summer 2020. A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
