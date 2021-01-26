Students from Wyo excel out-of-state

Matthew Wilfong, Casper, has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Angelo State University: Siri Christensen, Casper, has been named to the Dean's List at Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas, for the 2020 fall semester.

Belmont University: Nicholas Gale, Sheridan and Gabriel DeGraeve, Casper were named to the Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville for the fall 2020 semester.

Carson-Newman University: Kylie Watson of Casper has been named to the Dean's List at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee, for the fall 2020 semester. CNU is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.

Chadron State College: Chadron State College has announced the fall 2020 President's List with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Wyoming students include: Stephanie Myers and Emory Yoosook, both of Casper; Jason Cowan and Denise Grant, both of Guernsey, and Sarah Haveman of Sheridan. Dean's List for fall 2020 at Chadron State included Caleb Cash and Javen Palmer, both of Casper and Ashlyn Duncan of Sheridan.