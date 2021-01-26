Students from Wyo excel out-of-state

Matthew Wilfong, Casper, has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Angelo State University: Siri Christensen, Casper, has been named to the Dean's List at Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas, for the 2020 fall semester.
Belmont University: Nicholas Gale, Sheridan and Gabriel DeGraeve, Casper were named to the Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville for the fall 2020 semester.
Carson-Newman University: Kylie Watson of Casper has been named to the Dean's List at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee, for the fall 2020 semester. CNU is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention.
Chadron State College: Chadron State College has announced the fall 2020 President's List with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Wyoming students include: Stephanie Myers and Emory Yoosook, both of Casper; Jason Cowan and Denise Grant, both of Guernsey, and Sarah Haveman of Sheridan. Dean's List for fall 2020 at Chadron State included Caleb Cash and Javen Palmer, both of Casper and Ashlyn Duncan of Sheridan.
Dickinson State University: Jade Sheffield, Casper, graduated from Dickinson, North Dakota, State University in the fall of 2020. Andrew Boedecker of Sheridan has been named to Dickinson State University's Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester.
University of Evansville: Hannah Smothers of Casper has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Evansville, Evansville, Indiana, for the fall 2020 semester. Smothers is majoring in Theatre.
Gonzaga University: Streeter Boatright of Casper has been named to the Dean's List for fall 2020 at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, a private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education.
University of Northern Colorado: Michael Millan, bachelor of music and Nicole Slee, Master of Arts in educational leadership, both of Casper, were awarded degrees at commencement ceremonies held virtually at the end of the fall semester in December from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Oregon State University: Alex M. Bridge, junior in zoology from Casper, and Stephanie Ashley, senior in fisheries and wildlife sciences from Green River, have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for fall term 2020 at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
University of Utah: Several students from Wyoming have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. They include Adam Katz, Casper, Accounting BS; Heather Belus, Sheridan, Political Science BA; Derek Nelson, Big Piney, International Studies BA and Latin American Studies BA; Liz Wiand, Casper, Theatre BFA; Tyler Whitley, Casper, Pre Biomedical Engineering BS and Undeclared Pre Medicine BS; Cassie Haupt, Casper, Pre Business BS.