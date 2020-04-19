Sweetwater County loses June RV rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Escapees RV Club 60th Annual Escapade scheduled at the Sweetwater Events Complex officially canceled the event due to COVID-19. The 60th Annual Escapade would have brought more than 1,600 travelers and 800 RVs from all over the United States and Canada to Rock Springs June 21-26, 2020.

Duane and Jean Mathes, Escapade Directors, explained, “We are extremely disappointed that we won’t get to see our Escapade family this summer in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Like many of our members, we eagerly look forward to each Escapade as a chance to reconnect with friends, make new friends and enjoy our time together. However, we are confident that this is the best decision, based on a number of factors regarding the ongoing concerns with COVID-19. Even if stay-in-place orders and bans on gatherings are lifted in time for Escapade, the health and safety of our members is our top priority. We believe it is irresponsible to encourage large-scale gatherings at this time and in the near future.”

The Sweetwater Events Complex has been working with the Escapees for several years on the event. The cancellation of the event will directly affect the budget of the Sweetwater Events Complex with a significant loss of building and campground rental revenue.