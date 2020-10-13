Symphony performs in Gillette Nov. 15

The Powder River Symphony announces the second concert of the season featuring “Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius, the Vanhal “Double Bass Concerto”, and Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” by Antonin Dvorak.
The performance will take place at 3 p.m., on Sunday, November 15. Wyoming residents will be able to attend the performance in the newly renovated Cam-Plex Heritage Center Theater. The PRS board of directors has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 guidelines and working with the Cam-Plex staff to make certain that the safety and health of the audience and musicians is paramount. The spacious seating is being arranged to adhere to physical and social distancing as recommended by the Wyoming Department of Health, hand sanitizer stations will be available, and masks are strongly encouraged. Grab your tickets and enjoy some beautiful music to celebrate with your family!
The featured double bass soloist is Dr. Mark Bergman, director of strings at Sheridan College. He has held positions as principal double bassist of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, National Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Mato Grosso Chamber Orchestra in Cuiabá, Brazil. Bergman performs regularly with Assisi Performing Arts in Assisi, Italy, the Peter Britt Festival, and his own ensemble Virginia Virtuosi, formed in 2006. His book, "In The Groove: Form and Function in Popular Music," has been published by Cognella Academic Press. He has earned degrees from George Mason University, Eastman School of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and Yale University.
General admission tickets, $22 each, are available at the Cam-Plex box office. Students and children under 18 are free; senior citizens and military may purchased discounted tickets at the door for $17. Please visit the Powder River Symphony Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/prsymphony/) or the Powder River Symphony website (prsymphony.org/) for more information.
