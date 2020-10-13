Symphony performs in Gillette Nov. 15

The performance will take place at 3 p.m., on Sunday, November 15. Wyoming residents will be able to attend the performance in the newly renovated Cam-Plex Heritage Center Theater. The PRS board of directors has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 guidelines and working with the Cam-Plex staff to make certain that the safety and health of the audience and musicians is paramount. The spacious seating is being arranged to adhere to physical and social distancing as recommended by the Wyoming Department of Health, hand sanitizer stations will be available, and masks are strongly encouraged. Grab your tickets and enjoy some beautiful music to celebrate with your family!