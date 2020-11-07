Talkin' with Sal: Holidays will be different

OK, there is no getting around it. The holidays will definitely look different this year. And this comes from the eternal optimist, glass is half full, sun is always going to rise, human.
In my world, the barometer for the holidays is measured not by how many packages are on my porch or how much my grocery bill increases, but the yearly holiday events that mark the season in our community.
And those announcements have now begun to make their way to me, and they are different. But they are also the same, in that the needs for the nonprofits hosting the events have never been greater.
Here is just an early snapshot at a few of the events -- either in person or online -- and how, while different, you can still participate and help to make a difference that is so desperately needed.
The 23rd annual Birds n Bucks Food Drive is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Ridley's East in Casper. Donate a frozen turkey, a bag of Thanksgiving dinner fixin's, or cash, to insure that the families of kiddos receiving weekly food bags from Wyoming Food for Thought Project can cook a Thanksgiving meal in the safety of their own home. You can literally drive up and a masked volunteer will take your food or cash donation from you. Or you can donate cash online without leaving your home.
Art 321 is proceeding with its snazzy Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., so you can shop for handmade gifts, support local artists and enjoy live music and book readings. Masks must be worn at all times.
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is presenting its beloved annual holiday concert -- twice -- so patrons don't feel crowded. Performances are Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m, and Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. Masks must be worn for the duration of the concert. Very limited seating is available and tickets are offered online. The Saturday morning dress rehearsal is open to families for a $10 donation or free with a canned food donation for Wyoming Food for Thought. And for those who just cannot leave the house, you can purchase access to a live stream to watch the concert at home for $12.
Central Wyoming Hospice is hosting its Trees of Love memorial program online at 5 p.m., on Dec. 5 on the Hospice Facebook page and YouTube channel. If you would like an ornament to memorialize someone on the Hospice tree, call 577-4832 and one will be sent to you prior to the event.
And perhaps the most anticipated holiday event of the year locally, the glittery Festival of Trees to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, will be held online from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6. All trees and other auction items may be viewed in person at the Eastridge Mall across from Best Buy or online, and bidding is online only.
We may not be in for a multi-generational, Griswold-type holiday season this year. But we can look out for our neighbors, count our blessings and help the community as we are able.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!