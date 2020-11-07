Talkin' with Sal: Holidays will be different

OK, there is no getting around it. The holidays will definitely look different this year. And this comes from the eternal optimist, glass is half full, sun is always going to rise, human.

In my world, the barometer for the holidays is measured not by how many packages are on my porch or how much my grocery bill increases, but the yearly holiday events that mark the season in our community.

And those announcements have now begun to make their way to me, and they are different. But they are also the same, in that the needs for the nonprofits hosting the events have never been greater.

Here is just an early snapshot at a few of the events -- either in person or online -- and how, while different, you can still participate and help to make a difference that is so desperately needed.

The 23rd annual Birds n Bucks Food Drive is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Ridley's East in Casper. Donate a frozen turkey, a bag of Thanksgiving dinner fixin's, or cash, to insure that the families of kiddos receiving weekly food bags from Wyoming Food for Thought Project can cook a Thanksgiving meal in the safety of their own home. You can literally drive up and a masked volunteer will take your food or cash donation from you. Or you can donate cash online without leaving your home.