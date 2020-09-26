Talkin' with Sal: Nine or bust

It wasn't awful rooting for the three Sun Belt Conference teams who won on national TV on the same day. Well, OK, it sort of was.
I kind of loved that the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns went to Ames and beat Iowa State of the Big 12. Until I remembered that the Pokes were supposed to be in Lafayette that day. And 129 miles from Ames, the Big Nephew and his Hawkeyes were not playing.
I kind of loved watching BYU obliterate a Navy team who hadn't tackled once — not once — in preseason practice while having the privilege of playing in prime time on Labor Day. Until I remembered that we were supposed to have been in Laramie that weekend for the Hall of Fame and Weber State.
And I enjoyed watching Louisiana Tech come from 17 down to beat Southern Miss with 14 seconds to go, until I remembered that we were supposed to be in Laramie to "Beat Utah" of the "mighty" Pac-12 that very day, the marquee game of a very good 12-game schedule.
So, yeah, I survived since Aug. 10 at 3 p.m., but those who knew me best would tell you it was barely. Barely survived.
Now, however, the wrong has been righted. I will always believe it was wrong not to play in September when other conferences were.
Even an empty stadium would have been better than no stadium, and the thing is, nearly all teams have figured out how to have some fans safely in the stands, with bands and cheerleaders, too.
Wyoming football should have never left, but now it's back.
College football is being played safely, if weirdly, with announcers in their basements and the referees using ridiculous electronic whistles. (Real whistles are already back, thank goodness.).
Now we get eight games on a schedule in an eight-game span followed by the conference championship on Dec. 19, so real Pokes fans are planning on nine. There are two December weekends at the end of the regular schedule, but hey, we already played one championship game in December in Laramie, so it's no big deal.
Wyoming's staff did an incredible job impressing upon the team the importance of doing things the right way and of being careful and not putting themselves in a position to get sick. From the time they returned on July 1 until the whiff on Aug. 10, when many of them left again, there was not one positive among the football team. Not one.
When the news that we would play was announced at 8:20 p.m. Thursday and the whole state turned giddy, I was among the giddiest. My Cowboys flag flies proudly once again. My brand-new adorable yellow shoes were worn for the first time Friday, as was my "Social Distancing" shirt showing a pathetic sheep and the Bronze Boot Trophy as far apart as you can get on the chest of a 3XL gold T-shirt. (Thanks to my son and his fiancee for the shoes and to Brown & Gold Outlet in Laramie for the shirt.) And on the way to work Friday, I blasted the Western Thunder Marching Band's CD, which had been dormant since November.
Late Thursday, a well-respected blogger who is an unapologetic fan posted a reaction. He accompanied the post with a photograph taken by DJ Johnson of a game crowd at 7220.
Right hands are raised with closed fists, not in protest, but in spelling out "C-O-W-B-O-Y-S" between verses of "Ragtime Cowboy Joe." One woman — not me — holds her Chic-Fil-A sandwich in one hand and raises her other. Most mouths are shaped the same as they shout in unison. Nearly everyone in the shot is wearing something brown or something gold — or both.
Cowboy football at 7220 is more than something that happens for three hours on sun-splashed afternoons.
I've said it before. I'll be happy to say it again.
One university. One team. One rallying cry for us all. Go Pokes!
