Talkin' with Sal: Nine or bust

Wyoming football should have never left, but now it's back.

College football is being played safely, if weirdly, with announcers in their basements and the referees using ridiculous electronic whistles. (Real whistles are already back, thank goodness.).

Now we get eight games on a schedule in an eight-game span followed by the conference championship on Dec. 19, so real Pokes fans are planning on nine. There are two December weekends at the end of the regular schedule, but hey, we already played one championship game in December in Laramie, so it's no big deal.

Wyoming's staff did an incredible job impressing upon the team the importance of doing things the right way and of being careful and not putting themselves in a position to get sick. From the time they returned on July 1 until the whiff on Aug. 10, when many of them left again, there was not one positive among the football team. Not one.