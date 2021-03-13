Talkin' with Sal: On to the next

I agree with an acquaintance in the Midwest, who wrote this week, "The media are dutifully trotting out their one-year COVID-19 pandemic anniversary stories. They're already wearing me out. I don't want to read them. I don't want to listen to them. I don't want to relive it. Let's move on." He added, "Now that I'm out (of the industry) calendar-driven coverage has become one of my pet peeves."
I appreciate the work that went into today's coverage, because I have believed since I could read that the best thing about journalism was its recording of history as it happened. But ...
For years and through several moves, I had piles of newspapers in boxes and closets marking tragedies, natural disasters, elections, huge sports wins, all of it -- until my kids admitted that they had no interest in having them "after."
I pitched them all, and now wish I hadn't.
But here's the but. Aside from its historical significance, I, too, am desperate to move on.
I am desperate to read about the same-old same-old legislature instead of five COVID stories a day.
I am desperate to leave here in "spring" like I am accustomed to doing.
The truth is, the biggest reason I got the shot was so I could move about freely more quickly.
I am sick of shopping with a mask on.
I am sick of not understanding the mumbling of people with masks on.
Mostly, I am ready for government folk to stop telling me what I can and cannot do.
I am ready for life to be normal.
And I have faith that it will be.
But I am impatient.
I mourn the loss of friends who have passed from COVID -- my son-in-law's grandma, a very early coworker and my famous house painter.
I rejoice in the recovery of many more -- some who were hospitalized, most who recovered at home.
It's no secret that many where I live rurally have gone about life for the last year mostly unaffected. Socializing has continued, both in public and in private, from the beginning.
School has continued, as have extracurricular activities.
Most everyone (except for me) has said the right thing, for fear of push back if they didn't. But jobs have been lost, livelihoods irreparably damaged. Even we were furloughed for two weeks in the spring as a direct result of economic effects of the pandemic on our industry.
COVID has divided us as a nation and more sadly, inside our state, more than it has united us in the fight. Experts in heavily populated areas did what they thought best for their citizens. One size does not necessarily fit all. Unfortunately, others thousands of miles away reacted by following their lead (my opinion) too much, too swiftly. And the state has suffered as a result.
That, in addition to lives lost, is the biggest tragedy of the last year.
It's time to move on. It's time to heal, physically and emotionally.
Let's work on that. Remembering is fine, but coming out in the sunlight is more productive.
