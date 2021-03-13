Talkin' with Sal: On to the next

The truth is, the biggest reason I got the shot was so I could move about freely more quickly.

I am sick of shopping with a mask on.

I am sick of not understanding the mumbling of people with masks on.

Mostly, I am ready for government folk to stop telling me what I can and cannot do.

I am ready for life to be normal.

And I have faith that it will be.

But I am impatient.

I mourn the loss of friends who have passed from COVID -- my son-in-law's grandma, a very early coworker and my famous house painter.

I rejoice in the recovery of many more -- some who were hospitalized, most who recovered at home.

It's no secret that many where I live rurally have gone about life for the last year mostly unaffected. Socializing has continued, both in public and in private, from the beginning.

School has continued, as have extracurricular activities.