Talkin' with Sal: Seek the light

It's so simple, really.
Seek the light. Always.
Even in the dark.
Even when the dark is the darkest.
Seek the light.
A three-hour power outage is nothing more than an inconvenience, as long as the key you've used twice in 12 years unlocks the front door. (It did, but not without some panic!)
Once inside the house on a day when the temperature actually hit the low 40s and the wind speed exceeded that, I discovered the dog shivering on the top of the couch, nervously seeking sun that had already departed the east-facing windows.
I lit candles and placed them in strategic areas, like the windowless powder room and windowless kitchen counter.
Finally, I headed upstairs to change into winter-heavy sweats and a thick sweatshirt. I opened the curtains on my second-story, west-facing bedroom windows and realized the sun's warmth had actually penetrated the glass. I nearly stayed there, nestled in my bed with a book.
But I once again ventured into the dark cave of the living room, where I chose the chair closest to a window. A hand-knit afghan warmed both my legs and the dog, who quickly found its availability.
Meanwhile, folks on social media were freaking out. The utility's automated calling worked overtime, calling once on the drive home to inform me that the power may be out and that possible restoration may be achieved by 5 p.m. As 5 p.m. drew closer, another call said the restoration was thought to be 6 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m., the power blasted back on and a third call checked to make certain that power had been restored.
I am not an electrician and don't know why the power was out.
I am grateful that it happened when the sun was shining in all of its magnificent Wyoming glory.
I am grateful that the outside temperature was not in the single digits.
I am grateful that I had warm sweats to wear, a cozy afghan to use and a dog to share it all with.
The world did not end in three hours without power.
I performed chores that take no electricity, like emptying the trash into the dumpster and the dishwasher of its clean dishes.
I read by the light of the window. I planned a strategy for preparing dinner when the power returned.
Recently, I read a book that was loaned to me by my future daughter-in-law. It's a marvelous read, I think placed in my life at a perfect time.
Having just received unimaginably sad news about a dear friend of 45 years, I was struggling to know how to respond.
Near the conclusion of "I've Seen the End of You," Wyoming Medical Center's Dr. Lee Warren writes, "Faith is hope waiting for tomorrow."
Everyone has days when the power is out in some portion of their lives. It will come back. Choose the light.
