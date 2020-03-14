Talkin' with Sal: Seek the light

It's so simple, really.

Seek the light. Always.

Even in the dark.

Even when the dark is the darkest.

Seek the light.

A three-hour power outage is nothing more than an inconvenience, as long as the key you've used twice in 12 years unlocks the front door. (It did, but not without some panic!)

Once inside the house on a day when the temperature actually hit the low 40s and the wind speed exceeded that, I discovered the dog shivering on the top of the couch, nervously seeking sun that had already departed the east-facing windows.

I lit candles and placed them in strategic areas, like the windowless powder room and windowless kitchen counter.

Finally, I headed upstairs to change into winter-heavy sweats and a thick sweatshirt. I opened the curtains on my second-story, west-facing bedroom windows and realized the sun's warmth had actually penetrated the glass. I nearly stayed there, nestled in my bed with a book.

But I once again ventured into the dark cave of the living room, where I chose the chair closest to a window. A hand-knit afghan warmed both my legs and the dog, who quickly found its availability.