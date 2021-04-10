Talkin' with Sal: The glory of 'play ball'

I thought a lot last week about Mae Tani.

Not just because it's spring and baseball is back nearly every night on TV.

When I was first a sportswriter of 21 years old with absolutely no knowledge of anything, I was sent to the baseball fields on North K Street to cover American Legion baseball.

I took a score book, a sharpened pencil and a notebook to get postgame quotes. I was covering players less than five years younger than me at the time.

In that stretch, there was Allyn Griffin and Mike Devereaux, who this month was chosen for the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame. Both were standout star athletes at Kelly Walsh High School, and I covered them there as well.

At the ball field press box, I was invited to sit next to Mae Tani, the team's official scorekeeper, team mom and foul ball retrieval payer (a quarter per ball returned).

Mostly, she was a legend.

She knew her baseball. I mean, knew it.

But she was kind and gracious and humble as well.

We struck up a fast and deep friendship that lasted until her death. I was always in awe of her.