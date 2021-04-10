Talkin' with Sal: The glory of 'play ball'

I thought a lot last week about Mae Tani.
Not just because it's spring and baseball is back nearly every night on TV.
When I was first a sportswriter of 21 years old with absolutely no knowledge of anything, I was sent to the baseball fields on North K Street to cover American Legion baseball.
I took a score book, a sharpened pencil and a notebook to get postgame quotes. I was covering players less than five years younger than me at the time.
In that stretch, there was Allyn Griffin and Mike Devereaux, who this month was chosen for the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame. Both were standout star athletes at Kelly Walsh High School, and I covered them there as well.
At the ball field press box, I was invited to sit next to Mae Tani, the team's official scorekeeper, team mom and foul ball retrieval payer (a quarter per ball returned).
Mostly, she was a legend.
She knew her baseball. I mean, knew it.
But she was kind and gracious and humble as well.
We struck up a fast and deep friendship that lasted until her death. I was always in awe of her.
Last week, high school girls in Casper played softball on a breezy, beautiful Thursday afternoon. For the first time, they were playing in their town representing their high schools.
Kelly Walsh wore white with green trim and Natrona wore orange and black. While girls have been playing competitively in short summer leagues for awhile, adding a new sport to the high school ranks is historic. It almost never happens. It took years to get accomplished. But now these girls have made their mark. They can always say, "I played in the first high school game in Casper."
They play at Crossroads Park on North Poplar, right next to Mike Lansing Field, named for a former Casper American Legion standout.
Provided the weather holds, watch the schedule and plan to attend a home game yet this spring.
The Legion no longer plays in North Casper, although the field was renamed at one point for George Tani, Mae's beloved husband and longtime member of the Legion baseball fraternity in Casper.
Legion teams now play at Mike Lansing Field, making the adjoining complexes the center of baseball and softball in town.
The Tanis were among the nicest people I have ever known.
They devoted literally thousands of hours to the youth of Casper. Mae could barely see over the steering wheel of her enormous white Cadillac, but she never missed a game, home or away, and was staunch in her support of her husband, her "boys," and her beloved Los Angeles Dodgers.