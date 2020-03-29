You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Talking T-Birds impressive in California
View Comments

Talking T-Birds impressive in California

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College Talking T-Birds Debate team impressed the team’s coaches with solid performances recently at the Tabor Venitsky Forensics Invitational at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.

“This was the most talent-packed and challenging tournament to date for the T-Birds, but they didn’t disappoint,” said Doug Hall, forensics head coach and communication instructor. According to Hall, the team competed in a field of 21 colleges and universities with over 500 competitive entries. The T-Birds competed in an individual events tournament on the first day and in an International Public Debate Tournament on the second and final day.

Jae Fletcher of Rapid City, South Dakota, was the champion in impromptu speaking, a finalist in both Extemporaneous Speaking and International Public Debate, where she took silver. She also took third in communication analysis and fifth in informative speaking.

Stephanie Barella of Casper was the champion in international public debate, a finalist in informative speaking, and took third in both impromptu speaking and extemporaneous speaking.

Izzy Garcia of Cheyenne was a finalist in both dramatic interpretation and prose interpretation, while Alex Walters of Rapid City, South Dakota, was a finalist in both impromptu and informative speaking.

Kaelan Rodriguez of Casper was a finalist in interviewing and Braxton Sambrano of Casper was a finalist in interviewing.

Thayne Macy of Casper took sixth in extemporaneous speaking and third in interviewing.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 20 through March 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ …

Announcements

Book-ins

  • Updated

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News