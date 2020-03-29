Talking T-Birds impressive in California

The Casper College Talking T-Birds Debate team impressed the team’s coaches with solid performances recently at the Tabor Venitsky Forensics Invitational at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California.

“This was the most talent-packed and challenging tournament to date for the T-Birds, but they didn’t disappoint,” said Doug Hall, forensics head coach and communication instructor. According to Hall, the team competed in a field of 21 colleges and universities with over 500 competitive entries. The T-Birds competed in an individual events tournament on the first day and in an International Public Debate Tournament on the second and final day.

Jae Fletcher of Rapid City, South Dakota, was the champion in impromptu speaking, a finalist in both Extemporaneous Speaking and International Public Debate, where she took silver. She also took third in communication analysis and fifth in informative speaking.

Stephanie Barella of Casper was the champion in international public debate, a finalist in informative speaking, and took third in both impromptu speaking and extemporaneous speaking.

Izzy Garcia of Cheyenne was a finalist in both dramatic interpretation and prose interpretation, while Alex Walters of Rapid City, South Dakota, was a finalist in both impromptu and informative speaking.