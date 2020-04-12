You are the owner of this article.
Televised Catholic masses
Televised Catholic masses

A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.

