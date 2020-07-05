The free cannot

A nation which does not remember what it was yesterday, does not know what it is today, nor what it is trying to do. We are trying to do a futile thing if we do not know where we have come from, or what we have been about. —Woodrow Wilson
If we want to remain free we must remember that at one time we were not. If we want to continue to rely on the God who blessed our forebears, then we must remember what they believed, what they said and what they sacrificed.
So here, for the celebration of our Independence, I will quote the fathers of our freedom. No matter were we stand today on “religion,” one fact remains: we were founded on the idea of freedom. Not the freedom from religion but the freedom to believe as convicted by God. Interestingly enough, and contrary to the belief of many, our founding fathers were convinced that God, Jesus Christ and the words written in Bible about them are absolutely true and the only foundation upon which to build a new, free nation.
I pray that in our remembering we will be determined to avoid the futility of which Wilson spoke.
While we are zealously performing the duties of good citizens and soldiers, we certainly ought not to be inattentive to the higher duties of religion. To the distinguished character of Patriot, it should be our highest glory to add the more distinguished character of Christian. —President George Washington
Suppose a nation in some distant Region should take the Bible for their only law Book, and every member should regulate his conduct by the precepts there exhibited! Every member would be obliged in conscience, to temperance, frugality, and industry; to justice, kindness, and charity towards his fellow men; and to piety, love, and reverence toward Almighty God... What a Utopia, what a Paradise would this region be. —John Adams, 2nd U.S. President and Signer of the Declaration of Independence
Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual. ... Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us. —John Hancock, 1st Signer of the Declaration of Independence
Here is my Creed. I believe in one God, the Creator of the Universe. That He governs it by His Providence. That He ought to be worshipped.—Benjamin Franklin, Signer of the Declaration of Independence and United States Constitution
I have carefully examined the evidences of the Christian religion, and if I was sitting as a juror upon its authenticity I would unhesitatingly give my verdict in its favor. I can prove its truth as clearly as any proposition ever submitted to the mind of man. —Alexander Hamilton, Signer of the Declaration of Independence
I do declare to the whole world that we believe the Scriptures to contain a declaration of the mind and will of God in and to those ages in which they were written...that they ought also to be read, believed, and fulfilled in our day... We accept them as the words of God Himself. —William Penn, Founder of Pennsylvania
I believe that there is one only living and true God, existing in three persons... that the scriptures of the old and new testaments are a revelation from God...—Roger Sherman, Signer of the Declaration of Independence
Forget not from where we have come... the free cannot engage in futility.
