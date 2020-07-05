The free cannot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A nation which does not remember what it was yesterday, does not know what it is today, nor what it is trying to do. We are trying to do a futile thing if we do not know where we have come from, or what we have been about. —Woodrow Wilson

If we want to remain free we must remember that at one time we were not. If we want to continue to rely on the God who blessed our forebears, then we must remember what they believed, what they said and what they sacrificed.

So here, for the celebration of our Independence, I will quote the fathers of our freedom. No matter were we stand today on “religion,” one fact remains: we were founded on the idea of freedom. Not the freedom from religion but the freedom to believe as convicted by God. Interestingly enough, and contrary to the belief of many, our founding fathers were convinced that God, Jesus Christ and the words written in Bible about them are absolutely true and the only foundation upon which to build a new, free nation.

I pray that in our remembering we will be determined to avoid the futility of which Wilson spoke.