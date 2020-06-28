The invitation to repent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First impressions matter. It only takes three seconds for someone to form an opinion about you. People observe your dress, your facial expressions (are you smiling or frowning), your body language, your first words and then, bam! They have an opinion about you.

Researchers claim that it is nearly impossible to reverse or undo a first impression. Is that true?

I absolutely try my hardest not to judge someone on a first impression, which is usually what I see. A first glance at someone can be so misleading. I met a young lady a few years ago who was covered in tats, she wore her hair in dreadlocks and her clothing was, well, in my day we would have said, “Hippie like.”

I found her intriguing. But, others, based only on first impressions, might have thought she was a wild thing, rebellious and unapproachable.

She was none of those things. First impressions influence the way we believe, and then, behave.

Jesus, renowned for being the greatest moral teacher in all of history, made a first impression. He must have known that what he did first and what he said right from the beginning would have a considerable impact on his entire ministry.