The perfect guest

Come: to approach or move toward a person.

Grace: to extend love/favor even when someone doesn’t deserve it.

One of the most famous passages in the Bible is Revelation 3:20.

Jesus said, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”

In this simple verse Jesus reveals his posture towards us: He is seeking a relationship with us. He is not waiting high in the sky, or in a confessional booth, or at an altar of prayer. He is waiting at our heart’s door, wherever we are this moment.

If you are reading this at home having your first cup of coffee for the day, or grabbing a quick lunch downtown or waiting anxiously in a doctor’s office, Jesus is but a breath away. By rapping on your door, He is respectfully requesting entrance.

He won’t barge in, nor will he demand anything. He simply wants to come in and spend some time with you.

At the time of this writing, about 90 A.D., the ancient Greeks ate three “meals” a day. They would have a piece of bread dipped in wine for breakfast. Then they ate a simple midday lunch or a snack, on the fly wherever they happened to be during the day.