The perfect guest

Last week I wrote about word aversion or word phobia; words that turn your stomach by the mere mention of them. For example, you may truly hate the words fecal matter or pus.
I don’t mind the word pus but some of my personal stomach churning, repulsive words were apathy, porn and human trafficking. Those words and their meanings in our present reality does something in me that is hard to explain. In fact, after writing about them, I kept talking about them to different people all week. I was fired up.
But this week I have been mulling over some of my favorite words. These are words that immediately bring an excitement, a sense of anticipation or feeling of being accepted and wanted.
Just as some of those nasty words literally conjured up feelings of angst and anger, these words soothe me and spur me on to good works. Maybe I have a unique condition called word attachment.
Here are some words that create life in me.
Welcome: to receive someone with pleasure and acceptance.
I hear you: to hear someone’s heart, not just their words.
Forgive me: to recognize that you’ve hurt me and want to make it right.
Thank you: to express gratitude for something good done.
Come: to approach or move toward a person.
Grace: to extend love/favor even when someone doesn’t deserve it.
One of the most famous passages in the Bible is Revelation 3:20.
Jesus said, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”
In this simple verse Jesus reveals his posture towards us: He is seeking a relationship with us. He is not waiting high in the sky, or in a confessional booth, or at an altar of prayer. He is waiting at our heart’s door, wherever we are this moment.
If you are reading this at home having your first cup of coffee for the day, or grabbing a quick lunch downtown or waiting anxiously in a doctor’s office, Jesus is but a breath away. By rapping on your door, He is respectfully requesting entrance.
He won’t barge in, nor will he demand anything. He simply wants to come in and spend some time with you.
At the time of this writing, about 90 A.D., the ancient Greeks ate three “meals” a day. They would have a piece of bread dipped in wine for breakfast. Then they ate a simple midday lunch or a snack, on the fly wherever they happened to be during the day.
The main meal of the day was in the evening.
It was at this meal that family and friends lingered for hours talking, laughing and sharing the events of the day. When Jesus said He would like to come in and eat with them, He used the specific Greek word that meant the dinner time meal.
Jesus wants to hang out with us, unhurried and unencumbered by a schedule. He wants to hear our stories. He wants to laugh with us, imagine with us, plot out an action plan with us. And, He wants to know our pain.
Jesus wants to be part of the conversation and hears not just our words but our hearts. He is quick to forgive, to extend grace even though we don’t deserve it.
Jesus is standing at the door...welcome Him in. He’s the perfect guest.
