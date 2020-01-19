The Snowflake Man

He was born on a farm in 1865. He was fascinated with everything outdoors but he was obsessed with snowflakes. The winters were cold in Vermont and instead of finding refuge in front of a hot fire, Wilson Bentley bundled up and bound into the the wet, frozen magnificent, falling crystals.
Some of Bentley’s family and friends may have been frustrated with his passion. After all, there was a farm to run. There were lots of chores to do and repairs to make during the winter months.
Others, however, recall his passion with a sense of warm reflection. They remarked that as soon as the snow started falling, he’d run outside and catch the snowflakes on a board covered in black velvet. He would then choose several to move carefully onto a glass slide to study under the illuminating power of a microscope. Eventually, he designed a special camera and began taking photographs of these tiny fragile intricate snow crystals. His first photomicrograph of a snowflake was taken on January 15, 1885.
Wilson Bentley said of his fascination with snowflakes:
“Under the microscope, I found that snowflakes were miracles of beauty; and it seemed a shame that this beauty should not be seen and appreciated by others. Every crystal was a masterpiece of design and no one design was ever repeated. When a snowflake melted, that design was forever lost. Just that much beauty was gone, without leaving any record behind.”
Bentley was the first to photograph snowflakes and over a 45-year period, he collected more than 5,000 photographs. One of his collections is in the Smithsonian Institute Archives. Though the one-of-a- kind snowflake was gone, he captured the beauty so that even today we can see it.
Bentley died a death that befit his life.
You have free articles remaining.
In December of 1931, Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley walked six miles in a severe snowstorm. He contracted pneumonia and died on December 23.
Bentley lived his best life all the way to the end of the road. At almost 66 years old, he was still tromping all over the countryside enjoying the powerful, intricate, vast and delicate of handiwork of God. He was leaning into the passion that was flamed alive when he first discovered the never replicated design of the tiniest snowflake.
I want to live my life like Bentley. I want to deeply appreciate the beauty that surrounds me daily. What the Creator designed, down to the tiniest snowflake, is breathtaking. I want to live with my eyes wide open.
And more important yet, I want to live with my heart wide open. Though the snowflake is fantastic, I am captivated by people. There are over 7.5 billion people on the earth and each is uniquely formed and wired up to absorb and live differently.
People are God’s masterpiece and I want to live like I believe it to be true, with a heart open to the beauty and uniqueness of the individual. I want, until my dying day, to watch their faces, hear their stories and encourage them in their journey.
What’s your “snowflake?”
What snowstorm are you willing to walk through in order to live your best life? What do you want to be doing until your body gives out?
This life, that which surrounds us and those who walk beside us, rushes by like the wind. Love and live like the “Snowflake Man.”
Larry and Linda Kloster sponsor this column.