The Snowflake Man

Bentley was the first to photograph snowflakes and over a 45-year period, he collected more than 5,000 photographs. One of his collections is in the Smithsonian Institute Archives. Though the one-of-a- kind snowflake was gone, he captured the beauty so that even today we can see it.

Bentley died a death that befit his life.

In December of 1931, Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley walked six miles in a severe snowstorm. He contracted pneumonia and died on December 23.

Bentley lived his best life all the way to the end of the road. At almost 66 years old, he was still tromping all over the countryside enjoying the powerful, intricate, vast and delicate of handiwork of God. He was leaning into the passion that was flamed alive when he first discovered the never replicated design of the tiniest snowflake.

I want to live my life like Bentley. I want to deeply appreciate the beauty that surrounds me daily. What the Creator designed, down to the tiniest snowflake, is breathtaking. I want to live with my eyes wide open.

And more important yet, I want to live with my heart wide open. Though the snowflake is fantastic, I am captivated by people. There are over 7.5 billion people on the earth and each is uniquely formed and wired up to absorb and live differently.