The view from my sick bed

It’s my favorite kind of winter weather. The snow is lightly falling, the temp is hovering around 35 and there is no wind, not a breath. Okay, that was fanciful wishing because I just closely inspected the trees out our kitchen window and the tiniest branches are still swaying almost imperceptibly. (Do they ever get to rest?)

It’s quiet out here in the country. There are no cars driving by or sirens moderating the background dialogue of a city. It is simply lovely.

Except that I am sick with the flu and have been sick for six days now. I’ve tried to go into the office for a few hours here and there, dodging my co-workers so that they don’t come into contact with me. But mostly, about 22 hours a day of every day, I’ve been observing life from the couch or bed.

You know what I see? Dust particles dancing in the air before they fall and land in the fine layer that has already gathered on every surface (except for those surfaces I couldn’t tolerate and compulsively dusted amidst the teeth-chattering hacking.)