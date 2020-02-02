The view from my sick bed

It’s my favorite kind of winter weather. The snow is lightly falling, the temp is hovering around 35 and there is no wind, not a breath. Okay, that was fanciful wishing because I just closely inspected the trees out our kitchen window and the tiniest branches are still swaying almost imperceptibly. (Do they ever get to rest?)
It’s quiet out here in the country. There are no cars driving by or sirens moderating the background dialogue of a city. It is simply lovely.
Except that I am sick with the flu and have been sick for six days now. I’ve tried to go into the office for a few hours here and there, dodging my co-workers so that they don’t come into contact with me. But mostly, about 22 hours a day of every day, I’ve been observing life from the couch or bed.
You know what I see? Dust particles dancing in the air before they fall and land in the fine layer that has already gathered on every surface (except for those surfaces I couldn’t tolerate and compulsively dusted amidst the teeth-chattering hacking.)
I also see baseboards that need a fresh coat of paint, a few Christmas decorations that I haven’t gotten put away yet and 23-year-old interior doors that need to be replaced. Last night when I had a burst of energy, I rubbed Liquid Gold onto all the dried-out wood surfaces in our guest bathroom. I noticed their need for “refreshment” because I am spending so much time in there. I understand that might be too much information.
Oh, it’s been a lovely time, locked away in our so quiet home far away from everyone.
For me, “away from everyone,” is the most painful part of this self-imposed quarantine: I love people.
I enjoy their empirical stories and their distinctive perspective on life. I am energized by their twinkling eyes and toothy smiles. For me, shared laughter brings balance to the spirit-crushing things happening around us. Hugs and kisses on the cheek and a quick “love you,” feeds my soul.
Though totally appropriate, when someone leans away from me or doesn’t come close to talk to me, I begin to experience this pang of hunger, a longing to hear laughter, get a hug, see a big smile.
Being sick is not fun.
However, I am also grateful this morning. I have a warm and comfortable place to convalesce. My husband has come in from work these last few nights and made me delicious dinners. We can afford cold medicines, I have sick days to spare and a team who can fill in for me when I am gone.
I am so fortunate: I had the opportunity to FaceTime with my precious granddaughter, I received texts that communicate well wishes and prayers and a daughter who checks in on me. I have also listened to the novel “American Dirt” and exhausted the Netflix array of documentaries. I’m still reading “The Good Neighbor,” about Fred Rogers and smiled through a celebration of Betty White’s 90th birthday.
Nobody likes to be sick... but still, despite the achy body and long lonely hours, there is much for which to be grateful.
At least for today, that’s the view from my “sick bed.”
