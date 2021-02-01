This Just In

Safari group meets Thursday

The Central Wyoming Safari Club International will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. Chapter member Steve Hinton will give a presentation on his recent moose hunt to Moose Valley, Alaska. Please come and share your fall hunting stories. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Dale Leatham at 797-2097.

Sunday performance reservation only

"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," a one-woman show hosted by the Casper Theater Company, is adding an additional performance at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 7, by reservation only. For a reservation, call 267-7243. The theater is at 735 CY Ave., and tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. There is limited seating because of COVID so call anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a reservation. Leave a message if no one answers with your name and phone number and you will get a call back.

Ski history project on track