This Just In
Safari group meets Thursday
The Central Wyoming Safari Club International will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Paradise Valley Country Club. Chapter member Steve Hinton will give a presentation on his recent moose hunt to Moose Valley, Alaska. Please come and share your fall hunting stories. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Dale Leatham at 797-2097.
Sunday performance reservation only
"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," a one-woman show hosted by the Casper Theater Company, is adding an additional performance at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 7, by reservation only. For a reservation, call 267-7243. The theater is at 735 CY Ave., and tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. There is limited seating because of COVID so call anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for a reservation. Leave a message if no one answers with your name and phone number and you will get a call back.
Ski history project on track
The Casper Mountain Ski History (CMSH) project is very pleased to announce that the CMSH book and documentary DVD is scheduled to be published by the end of 2021. Many grants and donations previously received have been acknowledged. Thanks to more recent donors Barbara Bogart, Ralph and Lucille Barton, Jackie and Pinky Ellis, Alan Vandeventer, and Sandy Nations (in memory of Gay Nations). Sincere thanks to all who have given their help financially or in the form of their time and effort.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos, or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Donors acknowledged
In-Kind and other support for the Casper Mountain Ski History Project is most appreciated as our efforts to produce a book and video documentary continue. These products are based on interviews of 35 of Casper’s Nordic and Alpine ski pioneers. The following supporters, in addition to those already published in previous notices, have made this project possible by their hard work and sharing of their expertise: Kevin Anderson, Vince Crolla and Johanna Wickman of the Western History Center at Casper College; Karen Snyder, Bart Rea and Craig Smith in procuring grants; Diane Neste, Nathan Vondra, Rick Zimmer with letters of support; Sally Ann Shurmur and the Casper Star Tribune with publicity and Barbara Bogart with transcriptions, donating half her salary back to the project.
This project has been possible through the generous support of many donors. Sincere thanks. Input from the community is welcome; please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.