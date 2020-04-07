This Just In
Updated food pantry, soup kitchen list
- Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, Eugene, 307-462-6821, Saturday 9 to 11 a.m., food pantry closed temporarily.
- Oasis Food Pantry, College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 224-4104 (ext. 7), Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff is providing pre-made boxes at the front door of the church during pandemic
- First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, closed this week.
- Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 234-4381, foodbank@mvbccasper.com
- Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, call for apptointment if you are shut in, limited delivery, (Kim’s cell, 307-215-06683)
- Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
- Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army is reaching out as well. Check their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TSAcaspercorps/ for details.
- Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast from 9 to 10:00 a.m., and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m., sack lunch and hot meal, 234-2002, grab and go.
- First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided, canceled for now, 234-8964.
- First United Methodist Church, Kings Corner, 112 S. Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m.. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday, canceled for now, 234-9385.
- Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m.; lunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Glenrock, second and fourth Wednesday of every month, 506 West Birch, Ste. 15 (right downtown). Noon to p.m., temporarily curbside pickup, 277-7151.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, mbudenske@aol.com.
