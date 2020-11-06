This Just In
Trees of love goes online Dec. 5
For many, the holidays symbolize a poignant time for celebration, love, and connection with family. For those of us who have lost a loved one, it can also bring a period of remembrance. While we cannot come together this year, we would still appreciate the opportunity to honor these memories.
You can help us honor the lives of those who have passed by writing a message or decorating one of our special ornaments and returning it to be hung on the Tree of Love at Central Wyoming Hospice. Then join us for a special online event at 5 p.m., on Sunday, December 5, on the Hospice Facebook page and You Tube channel, featuring thoughts from the director and board president, a remembrance from the grief care coordinator, and the beautiful music from the young singers of “Jazz On Elm Street” from Dean Morgan Middle School.
If you haven’t already received the ornament in the mail, please call us a 577-4832 and we will gladly send one to you. Since we cannot meet in person, we hope you join us in heart and spirit making this holiday season a time of celebration, love, and remembrance.
Festival of Trees online through Dec. 6
The 2020 Festival of Tree will be an online auction benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming, running from November 23 through December 6. The 32nd annual event is an online auction of fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, and other items donated by individuals and local businesses. Auction items will be available to be seen and admired in person and all bidding online.
The goal is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming’s statewide programs while educating about the mission of Special Olympics Wyoming.
Sponsorships for the event range from the donation of an auction item up to a $20,000 Platinum level sponsorship. More than 50 individual and corporate sponsors support the event.
Items are on display to see at the Eastridge Mall across from Best Buy.
To find online bidding, use www.BiddingforGood.com/SpecialOlympicsWY. The auction bidding is online only. Items may be viewed either in person (at Eastridge Mall) or online.
