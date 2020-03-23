This Just In
Updated food pantry list
Casper Community Church food pantry, 249 N. Wolcott, 267-7430, closed.
College Heights Community Center food pantry, 1927 South Walnut, 224-4104, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Faith Assembly of God food pantry, 4301 Casper Mountain Road, 265-9121, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene food pantry, 2020 S. Jefferson, 258-9646, Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Holy Cross Center Inc. food pantry, 1030 N. Lincoln, 577-1041, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Mountain View Baptist food pantry, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Wednesday, 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Joshua’s Storehouse food pantry, 334 S. Wolcott St., 265-0242, grab and go, call for appointment.
Restoration Fellowship food pantry, 411 S. Walsh Drive, 235-9100, every Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Salvation Army food pantry, 441 S. Center St., 234-2002, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Salvation Army, 441 S. Center St., is now serving breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m., and lunch, 1 to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, 234-2002, grab and go.
First Christian Church, King’s Corner, 112 S Beech Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, sack lunches provided.
First United Methodist Church, King's Corner, 112 S Beech Street, hot meal, 5:50 p.m., Tuesday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Central Wyoming Rescue Mission serves breakfast, 7 to 8 a.m., lunch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.,. and dinner, 6 to 7 p.m.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732, mbudenske@aol.com.
March caregivers canceled
The March Caregivers Meeting to be held on March 31, 2020, has been canceled. We are planning to have our next meeting on April 28 at 5:30 p.m. If you have any questions, please call Jerri at 337-1200 or 577-5204. Stay safe and see you in April.
Mindful Warriors postponed
The Mindful Warrior Project will not meet on March 21 and April 4 as normally planned. The next class on mindfulness meditation will be held on April 18. This is a free program for veterans facilitated by David Allhusen, LCSW. Classes are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the First United Methodist Church at 8:30 a.m. Mr. Allhusen can be reached at the Casper VA CBOC Clinic for any questions.
All Elks events canceled
Effective immediately, all events, including private member business meetings, etc., have been canceled at the Casper Elks Lodge until further notice. The lodge remains open so that the secretary, treasurer and bar manager may carry out their duties. The secretary will continue to maintain regular office hours so that members may attend to business at hand. All dining and bar availability is closed.
Bishop Home closed
Due to the pandemic, the Historic Bishop Home is closed temporarily for touring. We are monitoring the situation and will look forward to welcoming guests soon. In the meantime, our house manager is posting on Facebook interesting historical artifacts and stories that she is finding in the home. Currently, she is highlighting stories of the Bishop women and their contributions to the community. Visit www. Facebook/ Bishop Home Museum-Cadoma Foundation to view these posts. For updates on our hours and events, please visit www.cadomafoundation.org or Facebook for the most current information. In the meantime, we wish everyone good health and safety during this challenging time. For additional questions, call 235-5277.
