This Just In

Bishop Home closed

Due to the pandemic, the Historic Bishop Home is closed temporarily for touring. We are monitoring the situation and will look forward to welcoming guests soon. In the meantime, our house manager is posting on Facebook interesting historical artifacts and stories that she is finding in the home. Currently, she is highlighting stories of the Bishop women and their contributions to the community. Visit www. Facebook/ Bishop Home Museum-Cadoma Foundation to view these posts. For updates on our hours and events, please visit www.cadomafoundation.org or Facebook for the most current information. In the meantime, we wish everyone good health and safety during this challenging time. For additional questions, call 235-5277.