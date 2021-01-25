This Just In
Dance classes at Eagles
Wednesday night from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., is a free beginner line dance class at the Eagles. It is for all ages who will dance. New and easy fun dances will be taught that can be used for all parties.
Family dance at Eagles
Family Valentine Dance is 7 to 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Eagles. Free to guests of DJ Machelle. Please use the back door. For more information, call Machelle at 259-2501. This is a great dance for father/daughter or mother/son because free dance lessons will take place throughout the night. Social distancing is in effect.
Tea in a box supports Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home is offering Tea in a Box to enjoy in your “Bubble.” Due to the ongoing pandemic, the traditional Valentine’s Day Tea at the Historic Bishop Home will not take place. Instead, “Tea in a Box," is offered to enjoy safely in your “Bubble.” Set your dining room table with your best china, plan an elegant picnic in front of the TV while watching your favorite romantic movie or invite friends to join you, virtually of course.
Each box contains an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, desserts, tea, and condiments for one person. The cost is $30 per box of which $10 is a donation to support the Historic Bishop Home. Box reservations are required by Feb. 9. Pick-up is between noon and 2 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2021, at the Historic Bishop Home, 818 East 2nd Street.
To reserve your Tea Box, please call 235-5277 or email info@cadomafoundation.org. Box reservations are confirmed by mailing a check payable to the Cadoma Foundation, 818 East Second Street. For more details or to reserve and pay by credit card, visit www.cadomafoundation.org.
Night at the Museums virtual trivia contest
Support your Casper museums by participating in the second "Night at the Museums," virtual trivia series on Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The sponsor museums for this trivia evening are the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Science Zone and the Bishop House. They will be joined by a guest museum, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.
Participation is simple. Gather a team (families, businesses, friends, etc.). Teams can get together in person (Covid safe households) or virtually. Register your team at www.thesciencezone.org. Any donation will give you access to the link. Get ready to test your trivia knowledge while supporting these museums.
Registration and donations can be taken care of through the Science Zone Web page (www.thesciencezone.org). Donations will be split between the sponsor museums. This will be a recurring event and will include multiple museums. Join now, get to know your museums, and start accumulating points for the Trivia Trophy.
Register for youth hoops tourney
The City of Casper Recreation Division, in conjunction with the Community Recreation Foundation and the Casper Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, will host the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament for boys’ and girls’ 4th through 8th grade on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21, at several locations throughout Casper.
The deadline to register a team is Thursday, March 4. The team fee of $200 includes a three-game guarantee. This exciting tournament typically features 130 or more teams from Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Colorado. Proceeds generated from this event benefit the Community Recreation Foundation which provides scholarships for youth and seniors and free special events in the Casper area.
During the two-day basketball extravaganza, hundreds of games will be played at gyms throughout Casper. The tournament is bracketed in a modified consolation format; therefore, many teams play more than their guaranteed three games. All games are officiated by experienced referees.
Discounted hotel room rates are available for those attending the tournament. The Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center is the 31st Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament host hotel; the hotel’s reservation number is 307-266-6000. For Casper area information and lodging go to www.casperwyoming.info or call 1-800-852-1889.
Registration packets may be found at the Casper Recreation Center lobby, 1801 E 4th St., or online at www.crlasports.com. For questions or additional tournament information, call the Casper Recreation Division at 235-8383 or visit the official tournament website at www.crlasports.com.