This Just In
Brisket dinner Friday
Friday Night Feed Beef Brisket and fixins, 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Casper Elks Lodge. Cost is $10 per person. No discounts for children. Members, Significant other only. For more information, call 234-4839.
Parkinson's exercise group
This exercise class is open to anyone with Parkinson's Disease and focuses on improving balance, endurance, safety, and managing symptoms. It is open to all ages and the class can be tailored to meet varying exercise needs. The cost of the class is $5. The group meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500. If you have any questions call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Parkinson's support Oct. 13
Please join us for the Parkinson's Support Group Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building #500 in Casper. Every year 50,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease Although there are many differences - in age, in symptoms, in ethnicity and in attitude -- there are many similarities in the experience of being diagnosed and living with this condition. People in support groups usually stay well-informed on the newest and best types of treatments. Let's get together, of course, we will maintain social distancing in our clean and disinfected meeting room. To RSVP or questions, please call 577-5204 or 237-1200 and ask for Jerri.
Family fun at DSS Oct. 15
Join St. Anthony School & Foundation for family fun from 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15, at David Street Station. Outdoor activities including pumpkin decorating, cornhole, jenga, chess, Legos & Connect 4.
Dream Upon a Princess will be there with princesses and superheroes, Z’s Classics Cars on display, live auction of items including classroom field trip/experiences, beef bundle, fishing, tailgating package and more. Open to everyone so bring your friends and family.
Inaugural Ball Oct. 17
Casper Elks Inaugural Banquet & Ball is set for October 17, 2020, postponed by COVID from April. Cocktails at 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. Music TBD. You must have reservations for dinner, no walk in's. Coat and tie please, no jeans. Cost is $25 per person payable in advance. RSVP at the lodge or call 234-4839 or 237-2432. Members, significant others only.
Caregivers support Oct. 27
Are you caring for a loved one with debilitating condition? Confusing and conflicting feelings are likely to come up -- anger, sadness, hopelessness, resentment, and guilt for having those feelings, Talking about your feelings and learning effective ways to release difficult emotions by joining a support group. Our next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Therapy, 2546 East 2nd Street, Building, #500. Social distancing will be observed.
