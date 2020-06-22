This Just In

School playgrounds open
Natrona County School District playgrounds are now open for community use in the summer of 2020. Users are asked to maintain safe and healthy guidelines, as applicable, while using the equipment and fixtures. Please, if you are sick, stay home and do not touch or play on the equipment. A few playgrounds — Park, Crest Hill, Evansville, Pineview, and Manor Heights — remain closed due to construction projects.
The Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring safe and healthy learning environments for students, staff, and school visitors. Officials appreciate the support of students, staff, and school families as all work together to ensure continued student academic success and health and safety for all.
Candidates hosted in park
Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join us for an evening of Politics in the Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Event will open at 4:30 p.m., each Monday. will be doing a series of these events leading up to the primary, starting with county commissioner candidates, Monday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. Republican county commissioner candidates are invited to be on stage at the Washington Park Band Shell. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like. Papa Lombardi’s Smoke House and 307 Tacos will be there this Monday, June 29. Monday, June 29, 5:30 p.m., monthly meeting, commissioners’ debate, start at 4:30 p.m., with food and candidate tables; Monday, July 13, 5:30 p.m., monthly meeting, House races, start at 4:30 p.m., with food and candidate tables; Monday, July 27, 5:30 p.m., monthly meeting, Senate races and coroner, start at 4:30 p.m., with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 3, 5:30 p.m., monthly meeting, State Senate race , start at 4:30 p.m., with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 10, 5:30 p.m., monthly meeting, City Council races, start at 4:30 p.m., with food and candidate tables.
Summer markets start July 7
David Street Station is excited to announce the start of the Food For Thought Summer Markets on Tuesdays, July 7, through September 1, from 5 to 8 p.m., to shop from local vendors for great homemade goods and homegrown produce.
Visitors will enjoy a great selection of local produce, dairy products, baked goods, home decor and more. David Street Station asks all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to not attend if they are having any COVID-19 symptoms. All visitors will be entering from the northwest entrance of David Street Station, and a one-way flow of traffic is required.
Food for Thought Summer Markets are sponsored by Wyoming Community Development Authority.
Learn about becoming homeowner
Learn more about Habitat for Humanity’s home ownership program and how to apply at an upcoming informational session. All sessions will be offered through a free conference call system. Register for sessions being offered in July 8 and July 9 today at www.heartofwyoming.org.
The next application cycle for the Homeownership Program will be hosted August 1 to 31, 2020.
For more information or to schedule a one-on-one appointment, contact Program Manager Kelly Cooper at kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
CC cancels summer camps
The three ball camps put on each summer by the Casper College Athletic Department have been closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Each summer, a week long camp is held for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ basketball. A representative for the athletic department noted that currently, the plan is to hold the three popular camps again in summer 2021.
Book sale returns in September
The Friends of the Library group is excited to announce that our sales will resume with our “We’re Still Booking,” sale on September 12. We are also now able to accept donations of materials for our sales. We are very thankful for the large volume of recent donations and will be ready to offer them in our sales areas at our bargain basement prices of $2 or less. We are also planning for a one time “Make Your Offer” sale at that time. We have many items of special interest and will let you negotiate your own prices. These might include stamps, sets, unique collections, and local interest items.
The popular Early Bird sale on September 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the Second Chance sale on September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., return by ticket only. Tickets for both will go on sale on August 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These popular events allow first chance at all sale items and first access to the “Make Your Offer” area.
In order to provide a safer shopping experience, everyone must wear a mask. We look forward to safely reconnecting with our customers. Cash, checks, and electronic payments are accepted. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
