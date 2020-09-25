This Just In
Live drama for OLLI Wednesday
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute — OLLI at Casper College is offering a live drama event with “Susanna Dickinson: Remembering the Alamo” Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m.
The live drama will focus on Dickinson recounting “ ... the events leading up to the war for Texas independence, her experiences during the battle for the Alamo, and her life as an Alamo defender’s widow in the new Republic of Texas,” according to India Hayford, reenactment presenter.
According to Hayford, the siege of the Alamo began on the morning of March 6, 1836, when Mexico’s General Santa Anna led several thousand soldiers on an attack against the Alamo and the 180 Texans inside. The siege lasted for 13 days.
For more information or to register for “Susanna Dickinson: Remembering the Alamo,” contact Jeaneece Schmidt, lifelong learning specialist, at 268-2099 or jeaneece.schmidt@caspercollege.edu.
Tip a Cop at Texas Roadhouse
The Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming in Natrona County will be helping servers at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.
The Tip-A-Cop event is set for Tuesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Evansville (210 Miracle St.). Law Enforcement officers will be working side by side with Texas Roadhouse employees to earn tips. One hundred percent of donated tips benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
Dine-in or curbside service is available. This is an excellent opportunity for a night out, be served by Natrona County’s finest, and support Special Olympics Wyoming.
Fundraiser dinner at Elks
October is Elk National Foundation Month. Please Join us in an ENF Fundraiser Dinner October 10, 2020 at 6 p.m.We will only be doing 80 racks of baby back ribs this year because of COVID-19. There is a sign up sheet at the bar. Once you sign up, you cannot add people. You will have to do a new reservation. There will only be 50 seats in the dinning room and 30 seats in the lounge. If you would like a rack to go, please let Wes know. Cost is $16 for half rack, $21 for a full rack and all the fixings. ENF Fundraiser dinner is prepared by Wes Stull and Casper volunteers. Please sign up at the bar for reservations. Members, significant other. For more information, call Beth at 262-9077 or 234-4839.
