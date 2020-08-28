This Just In
Practice run for first-tme riders Tuesday
NCSD Transportation’s goal is to meet the guidelines as provided by state and local health officials while ensuring a safe and healthy transportation experience for all student riders and staff. All students must be a registered rider. NCSD Transportation will be conducting a practice run for first time (i.e. kindergarten, new to NCSD) bus riders run on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
This practice run is only for elementary first-time transportation students and will require a parent/guardian to ride with the student.
Due to liability restrictions, only one parent or legal guardian may ride with the student (no older siblings, friends, etc.).
Students will not be allowed to ride without a parent/guardian.
Face coverings must be worn by parents/guardians and students at all times.
Transportation will pick up the parent/student at the student’s AM bus stop at the AM pick up time and transport to the bus hub where parent/student will switch to the student’s transfer bus and then travel to the student’s school. Parents/students will not get off the bus at the school. The bus will then reverse the route back to the hub where parents/students will follow the student’s PM route back to the PM Bus Stop.
This will be conducted at the time students will get on the bus in the morning during the school year.
Some bus stops have been relocated to the nearest building or property owned by NCSD. Please check your Campus Parent Portal for route information. NCSD Transportation is working diligently to update route information for all registered families. If you completed your student's registration in Campus Parent Portal by the August 21, 2020 deadline and do not see your assigned route prior to September 1, 2020, please contact NCSD Transportation at 253-5283.
Additional staffing will be at the hub on the first day of school to assist students.
This is only for the Casper area buses and will not include Alcova, Midwest, Poison Spider, and outlying areas.
If your student will utilize NCSD Transportation on a consistent basis and you have not registered yet, please go to natronaschools.org and register. Students must have an assigned route and seat in order to ride.
Free tomatoes and grapes
The Wyoming Plant Company at 358 S. Ash Street in downtown Casper is offering vine ripened tomatoes and grapes free of charge. All we ask is that you take what you need. You pick. The tomatoes are located in front of the business and the grapes are along our fence line with our neighbor. No permission necessary to pick. Like you, we want to help our community during these troubling times.
Casper Theater Company cancels opener
Casper Theater Company's opening production of "Norman Is That You?" has been canceled due to the serious illness of the lead actor. The cast and director decided to cancel the show three weeks before opening rather than present a less-than-high quality production.
The season will now begin with the cemetery tour. Season tickets are also available now which include our cemetery tour this year. The 2020-2021 season begins with the Highland Cemetery tour on October 23-24, “Under the Weather,” November 6-15, (this show is the entry to the Wyoming State Theater Festival Nov. 19-22), “Erma Bombeck: At Wits End” January 22-31, “The Business of Murder” April 2-11, and closing the season with “Hanging With Ralph and Gladys,” the one-act dinner theater continuing the mini-series. The season tickets will be available during “Norman,” Highland Cemetery Tour and “Under the Weather” at the theater 735 CY or online at www.caspertheatercompany.net
At the theater, patrons will enjoy new house lighting, and a darkening of the theater area for better perception and lighting of each production. They have sanitized everything from the front door to the bathrooms and will before and after each performance. There will be hand sanitizer, masks and disinfectant wipes at the door for your convenience. Intermission treats will be individually wrapped or covered, and beverage service will be contained in air pots. They have done their best to make it COVID-free for you to come in and be entertained and not have to worry. Seating will also be spaced to COVID-19 specifications.
Season tickets are $75. Individual tickets, $15 adults or senior/student $13, will be available online, The Casper Senior Center (when it opens) and 30 minutes before curtain at the theater. If you have any questions, please call 267-7243 for answers or more information.
Protect your young trees now
With the changing of the seasons, Buck deer are now setting their sights on young trees and shrubs to brush up against with their antlers as an attempt to get the velvet off their antlers. They can literally destroy a tree within several seconds. The Wyoming Plant Company urges gardeners with new trees to protect them by putting up a physical barrier around trees and shrubs. This may include fencing, a trunk collar protector or a combination of both.
