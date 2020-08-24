This Just In
Special Olympics comes to Casper
Special Olympics Wyoming will host a version of its annual Summer Sports Classic on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29. This year, the Summer Sports Classic will combine Individual Softball Skills, Unified Sports Golf, Cycling and Bocce competitions.
With the limits on gathering sizes as well as respect to physical distancing, bowling will not be offered at the 2020 Summer Sports Classic. There are plans to bring it back to the Classic in 2021.
This year, we will be making some adjustments to ensure the best experience possible for all involved. We will be following the physical distancing policies in place by facilities as well as the recommendations of the local health department and Special Olympics Inc.
Cycling competitions will offer time trials only; there will be no road races. Designated areas will be assigned for athletes while they are awaiting their event. Spectators will also have pre-determined locations to watch and cheer for the athletes.
Golf competition will follow the protocols established by the Casper Municipal Golf Course. Protocols include physical distancing, no more than four people to a group, and scheduled tee times. The course has sanitizing measures in place as well as for carts. Each golfer must have their own set of clubs.
Bocce competition has been added as another sport choice. Only a singles tournament will be offered.
Individual Softball Skills competition will be offered; no team play.
The Wyoming communities participating in this year’s tournaments include Casper, Platte County, Thermopolis, Gillette, Laramie and Pinedale.
Please join us for any of these events and cheer on Special Olympics Wyoming athletes and their partners from across the state.
Special Olympics Wyoming could always utilize more volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact the office at 235-3062 or register online at www.specialolympicswy.com.
Dowse reception set Sept. 3
Long time Special Olympics Wyoming president/CEO, Priscilla Dowse is retiring effective September 4, 2020. She is being celebrated with a socially responsible gathering from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, September 3, at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building.
Dowse is retiring after serving the movement for more than 44 years, the last 17 years at the helm of Special Olympics Wyoming. Her service includes many years in varied volunteer capacities and paid positions as well as in many different U.S. states. Her efforts within the organization have benefitted countless Special Olympics athletes and families not only in North America but also globally. The immense number of personal relationships she’s built over the years is just a small testament to the mark she’ll leave on the organization.
During her tenure, Special Olympics Wyoming has grown from a five-person staff serving 625 athletes, 70 partners in 30 programs to a staff of eight full-time and eight part-time employees serving over 1,800 athletes and 525 Unified partners in 60 local programs. Programming has expanded broadly under her leadership including Healthy Athletes, Unified Champion Schools, Global Messenger Training, Athlete Leadership Programs and several Law Enforcement Torch Run initiatives including the signature event of Jackalope Jump. Her dedication to the mission of Special Olympics athletes has been instrumental in focusing Wyoming to the current athlete centered program it has become.
Mark Holland, chairman of the board of directors stated, “Anybody who has come to know Priscilla has seen that she has had a passionate commitment to the athletes and this organization as a whole. SOWY has been privileged to have Priscilla involved and leading this organization for the past 17 years. We will miss her, and we wish her the best in this new chapter of her life.”
All are welcome to this celebration of Dowse’s career. Video messages may be sent by September 1, 2020, to ssterrett@bresnan.net and cards/notes to 239 W. 1st St., Casper WY 82601.
Fittjes to receive Try award
To succeed at something, it takes perseverance, hard work, loyalty, and sometimes luck. It also takes that special characteristic called “The Try.” A Casper couple has exemplified these characteristics and will be honored with the Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast. When tragedy struck their family, Tyrone and Linda Fittje answered back with courage, tenacity, and pride to make a difference in their community.
The Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award honors a person or people in the community that have been examples of living the Cowboy Code to its fullest.
In a single moment, tires screeched and a reckless driver collided with their car, taking the life of the Fittje’s three-year-old son, Hunter. Through this tragedy came an unforeseeable amount of support from the community. The Hunter Lewis Fittje Memorial Fishing Derby was created in 2001 as a way to keep his memory alive while giving back to the community. To date, the annual fishing derby has allocated over twenty thousand dollars in scholarship money to college-bound students.
Tyrone Fittje is a Natrona County High School chemistry teacher, wrestling coach, and a football coach of 28 years. Linda is a childcare provider and community volunteer. Along with Hunter, Tyrone and Linda are parents to Emilie, Diana, and William.
The Fittjes will receive the award at the Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to be held at the Casper Events Center on October 21, 2020. The Breakfast is honoring Rhonda Zimmerman, Casper businesswoman and philanthropist; and featuring a keynote address by former Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Andre Reed. To reserve a seat at the Breakfast, visit bgccw.org/breakfast20 or call 235-4079.
