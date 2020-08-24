This Just In

During her tenure, Special Olympics Wyoming has grown from a five-person staff serving 625 athletes, 70 partners in 30 programs to a staff of eight full-time and eight part-time employees serving over 1,800 athletes and 525 Unified partners in 60 local programs. Programming has expanded broadly under her leadership including Healthy Athletes, Unified Champion Schools, Global Messenger Training, Athlete Leadership Programs and several Law Enforcement Torch Run initiatives including the signature event of Jackalope Jump. Her dedication to the mission of Special Olympics athletes has been instrumental in focusing Wyoming to the current athlete centered program it has become.

Mark Holland, chairman of the board of directors stated, “Anybody who has come to know Priscilla has seen that she has had a passionate commitment to the athletes and this organization as a whole. SOWY has been privileged to have Priscilla involved and leading this organization for the past 17 years. We will miss her, and we wish her the best in this new chapter of her life.”

All are welcome to this celebration of Dowse’s career. Video messages may be sent by September 1, 2020, to ssterrett@bresnan.net and cards/notes to 239 W. 1st St., Casper WY 82601.

Fittjes to receive Try award