This Just In

Poverty Resistance is asking for donations of used cars, trucks and other vehicles, running or not. For more information call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps will have freshly made evergreen wreaths available for sale. These wreaths are $30 and will be delivered to your doorstep between Dec.c 4 and Dec. 8. These wreaths make excellent gifts and put a special finishing touch to your Christmas decorating. To order one of these wreaths please call the Troopers office at 472-2141 or Ted Gilbert at 265-2894. The Troopers wish you all a wonderful holiday season.
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Graphic artist Seaerra Miller will speak on her burgeoning art career Thursday, Nov. 5, at noon in the Wheeler Concert Hall.
Miller, who attended Casper College from 2009-2011 as an art major, saw the release Sept. 1, 2020, of her graphic novel, “Mason Mooney Paranormal Investigator.” The book, released to bookstores in the United States and Britain and available online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and others, is published by Flying Eye Books and is the first of a three-part series aimed at young readers.
Miller also attended and graduated from Pacific Northwest College of Art and Design in Portland, Oregon. Shortly before her graduation in May 2017, she signed her first book deal to illustrate companion novels to the Netflix series “Hilda.” In April 2020, it was announced that Miller‘s “Out There” middle-grade graphic novel would be published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. The deal she signed with Little, Brown Books calls for two middle-grade graphic novels.
In addition to her art and writing, Miller has worked for several publications and organizations including, The Portland Trailblazers, Cricket Media, Oni Press, and Snap Chat.
Miller’s artist talk is free and open to all. The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.
Entries are now being sought for the Werner Wildlife Museum’s next art show titled “Wellspring.”
“Since the spring 2020 artisan show fell victim to the pandemic shutdown, this fall’s annual show, titled “Wellspring,” will include two entry categories,” said India Hayford. The first category, “Wellspring I,” is open to Wyoming artists who work with natural materials, including but not limited to fiber, leather, bone, horn, wood, stone, clay, gems, and metal. “Items which incorporate more than 15 percent of man-made materials are excluded from the exhibit, as are paintings, photographs, and similar fine art pieces,” said Ms. Hayford, museum assistant at the Werner.
The second category, “Wellspring II,” is open to artists working in any medium, but in keeping with the theme of wilderness, images featuring humans, domestic animals, feral animals, or trappings of civilization will not be accepted.
The juried exhibition is open to all Wyoming residents, and students and employees of Casper College. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. The show will open Thursday, Nov. 12, with an open house from 4-6 p.m. The show will close Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Entry forms and guidelines can be obtained by calling 235-2108, emailing indiahayford@caspercollege.edu, or stopping by the museum. Located at 405 East 15th Street, the Werner Wildlife Museum is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Three orientation sessions will be offered in January 2021 for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College. Sessions will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m.
“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $8,008 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2019.
“All our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.
In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.
Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions Jan. 5 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Reservations can be made online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse or by calling 268-2230.
