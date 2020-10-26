This Just In

Three orientation sessions will be offered in January 2021 for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate at the Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College. Sessions will be held Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 9 a.m., and 1 and 6 p.m.

“The orientation session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through our program,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director. People who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $592 a week compared to $746 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $8,008 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2019.

“All our services are free and open to the public. Our High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math,” DePaolo-Lara noted. The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on.

In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the ALC also provides English as a Second Language classes. All students interested in more education receive help finding a college and/or career pathway.

Those wishing to attend one of the three orientation sessions Jan. 5 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Reservations can be made online at caspercollege.edu/alc/hse or by calling 268-2230.

