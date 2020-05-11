This Just In

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OCAC cruises

The Oil Capitol Auto Club is a group of car hobbyists. There are members in all age groups with cars from the early 1900's to current models. Members are care enthusiasts who restore, rebuild, repair, modify and drive their vehicles. Club members do not condone racing, burn outs, reckless or offensive driving habits on any public roadway. Club cruises, which are not on Saturdays, consist of anywhere from 10 to 30 cars on a usual night. The group takes historical cruises, scenic cruises, neighborhood cruise and just plain cruises driving around. If you see a bunch of cars coming down the street on an off-cruise night, wave and smile knowing that members are having fun. Most of them will probably smile back and wave.

No Better Breathers in May or June

The Better Breathers regretfully have cancelled the May and June meetings due to the COVID 19. Group leaders hope a meeting can take place in July, which will be announced in the Town Crier.

Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.