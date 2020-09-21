-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
This Just In
Annual pasta dinner Wednesday
The annual pasta dinner at United Church of Chris, 1511 S. Melrose, is 5 to 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 23, and will be done COVID-safe style. All meals will be takeout. Pasta, salad, bread and brownies delivered to your car or handed to you at the door. All possible precautions are being taken start to finish. Please call 406-930-1099 ahead of time for your order. Fee will donation, but $10 suggested fee.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.