This Just In

CC postpones concert
The Casper College Concert Band and the Casper College Wind Ensemble concert set for Wednesday has been postponed to spring semester.
Protest the virus Wednesday
The Community Healing Project, organized by attorney Dallas Laird and minister Fred Bruner, is calling Casper citizens to meet at noon on Wednesday at Conwell Park, The Healing Park across from Wyoming Medical Center, to protest the virus. The purpose is to unite as a community focusing on healing energy, thoughts and prayers for those who are suffering from this terrible virus.
Come to the park or spend a few moments wherever you are and direct your healing thoughts and prayers toward those who are suffering. Please wear a mask and socially distance if you come to the park.
Time change at aquatic center
Due to limited staff, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be modifying the hours of operations on Tuesday. The maintenance staff will use this time to conduct deck repairs. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, open 1 to 7 p.m., closed 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Casper Family Aquatic Center plans to open on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with normal operating hours.
Show will go on with 'Merry Mixed-Up Christmas'
Tickets for an original production by Casper College dance instructor Jodi Youmans-Jones are now on sale. The dance concert will run Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 6 and 12.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas,” tells the story of “A Christmas Carol” through the eyes of a slightly confused grandparent played by Joan Davies. While telling her story, Davies’ character begins to confuse the characters from “A Christmas Carol” with characters from other popular Christmastime stories.
Youmans-Jones wrote and choreographed “Merry Mixed-up Christmas” because “I felt the need to create something friendly, open, and easily enjoyed by the community at large,” she said.
“Merry Mixed-up Christmas” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.
