This Just In
Rotary hears UW science at Nic
On Monday, January 13, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Mark Lyford, director of the UW Science Initiative, as its speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Mark Lyford is a senior academic professional in the UW Department of Botany, and the Director of the UW Top-Tier Science Initiative. He holds a B.A. from St. Olaf College and a Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming.
Donate for homeless count
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 4th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday, January 24, at King’s Corner. It is located at 112 N. Beech Street. PHCNC is a "one-stop" shop for the homeless or close to homeless in our community. During the event, we invite members of this community to come receive services from multiple community agencies and businesses. This free event for the homeless will provide hot meals, healthcare, pet care, legal advice, haircuts, employment services, coats, hats, housing assistance, veteran aid, and more.
PHCNC is currently looking for volunteers and items to be given away during the event. Donated items may be delivered to the CHA office, 145 N. Durbin St., until 4 p.m. on January 23. Items needed include adult size warm socks, deodorant (sticks), bars of soap (regular size), wash cloths, small flashlights, sanitary pads (7-10), disposable razors, combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, sleeping bags, blankets, shampoo, conditioner, warm hats, gloves and scarves and first aid kits (small, portable).
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) non-profit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth -12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Lori Burns, CHA CARES Director at 307-233-7015 or lburns@chaoffice.org.
Chorale Christmas raffle winners
Casper Children's Chorale announces winners in its annual Christmas Raffle and thanks all of those who supported it. Winners are first place, Stephanie Lavato; second place, Osmeli Russian; third place, Mike Dewell. Casper Eats & Treats basket, Kim Hardy; Cowboy Pride basket, Sean Wallace; Family Fun basket, Jamia Johnson.
Because of this fundraiser, all Chorale members will be able to go on the spring trip to Spokane, Washington, in March.
Apply for Habitat house
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is now taking applications for the Harris Crossing subdivision. All applications must be received or postmarked by January 31 to be considered. Now is the time to apply, as Habitat is looking for multiple qualified applicants. If you have any questions or would like to receive a packet please call 234-1348, visit their office at 232 East 2nd Street, Suite 204 or download it at www.heartofwyoming.org. Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Progressive drawing class
Can you draw a line and a circle? Than this class is for you! Rozmaring Czaban will be instructing a six-week progressive drawing class at Art 321. Cost is $135/member; $155/nonmember. Suited for beginners as well as anyone who wants to improve their existing skills and understanding of techniques. Each week will focus on sketching specific subjects that will progress in complexity. You will find the process explained and demonstrated along with individual assistance to encourage and inspire. Come by Art 321 at 321 W. Midwest Avenue or call at 265-2655 to register. Dates are January 15, 22 and 29, February 5, 12, and 19 and classes are from 6 to 8 p.m.
UU sets services, events
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good, and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Located at 1040 West 15th Street, Sunday services are at 10 am, with youth programming and childcare available.
On January 12, Cindy Wright will present “Scientific and Metaphorical Power Concepts. ”We will explore what power is, how it can be transformed, and optimization. We will also discuss awareness of our personal power. On January 19th Laura Gossman will present “Remembering Viola Liuzzo.” UU civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo answered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to Selma to march for voting rights, and was killed by KKK members on March 25, 1965. What does her story teach us about racism and sexism in America? The Annual Burning Bowl service will be held January 26. This ritual bids farewell to the old year, and welcomes the new, reflecting on and releasing the elements of our lives that no longer serve our highest good. We look forward, creating goals that will advance our journey in the coming year. A portion of the service will be conducted outside. Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto service leaders. On February 2, Reverend Leslie Kee will introduce the monthly worship theme, “Change.” This is a “Share the Plate” Sunday benefiting Casper’s 12-24 Club.
A special Saturday earth-centered service will be held February 1 at 2 p.m.: Imbolc—Festival of the Eternal Flame. Embark upon a journey with Brighid — Fire Goddess of healing, poetry, smithcraft — to stoke the eternal flame of love, inspiration and passion within and empower our work as co-creators. Athne Machdane, service leader.
UU Casper encourages everyone to attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Day events on Monday, January 20. The MLK Walk will begin at Art 321 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a program and lunch at First United Methodist Church, and volunteer opportunities for Food for Thought and Project Homeless Connect.
UU Casper will continue to collect food donations for Food for Thought this month, as well as toothbrushes and travel-size toothpaste for the January 24th Project Homeless Connect event. Donations and volunteers are needed for this event! To find out more, call Serve Wyoming at 307-234-3428.
The UU Casper weekly meditation, led by Buddhist Stuart Mackenzie, is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursdays, January 9 and January 23 at 7 p.m., Brenda Evans will lead a Meditation Drumming Circle. No experience is necessary, and world instruments are available to share during this free and free-flowing drumming circle.
For curious folks interested in a deeper exploration of science, technology and culture, UU Casper will host "Lunch With TED" on Sunday, January 26, from noon to 1 p.m. Bring a sack lunch to eat while we view a selected TED Talk, followed by a facilitated discussion. This month's TED Talk is "Poverty Isn’t a Lack of Character, it’s a Lack of Cash,” by Rutger Bregman.
For more events and information, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
Boundaries group begins
Rev. Veronica Sulzman from House of Refuge Ministries domestic violence ministry will start a Monday evening group at the Anglican Church of the Resurrection January 12, 19, 26 and February 3, 10 and 17. The group will be a a Christ-centered boundaries group for women from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call her at 307-315-4280.
Ladies bible study starts Monday
Let us love one another, because love is from God, and everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. 1 John 4:7.
Start your new year off right and join community women to study, "What Love is - The Letters of 1, 2, 3 John," by Kelly Minter. It is a seven-session bible study which will begin Monday, January 13, 2020 and end on Monday, February 24, 2020. There are two classes available, an afternoon session from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. and an evening session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Books are $14 and scholarships are available. Please call the church office by January 8th at 234-6475 if you plan on attending.
Kelly writes, "John anchors us with truth in a culture that has lost its way. He separates light from darkness, offers community for loneliness and rest for our striving. Throughout his letters John gives us the ultimate gift of assurance: we can know that we know Jesus."
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is located at 2300 East 15th Street. For more information, please visit our Facebook page or website:www.princeofpeacecasper.org.
Evening in the Word Tuesday
In this seven-session study from January 14 to February 25 at 6:30 p.m., Christine Caine will help us develop a new understanding of how God sees you and has chosen you to help make Jesus’ name known on this planet. The class is at Highland Park Community Church, room 1321. Workbooks are $15. The lesson is called "20/20." Through biblical teaching and lessons from her own life, Christine will challenge you to share the story of how God's love has transformed your life right where you are. Call Gwen 262-0719 with questions.
Mentor a youth to make a difference
January is National Mentoring Month. One adult mentor can positively change a child's life for the better. Be that person! Become a mentor for a child here in Casper. Join our team of mentors that are defending their potential. Consider joining our Lunch Buddies program! Have lunch once a week with a child at their school. Laugh, talk, and enjoy spending some time with a new friend. Call today at 265-2227 or go to www.wyobbbs.org.
New sign for theater
Casper Theater Company would like to thank the following business and people for helping us raise the money for our new sign at 735 CY. It is through grants and personal donations we have succeeded in raising almost $30,000 to become visible from the street. First Interstate Bank and First Interstate Foundation, Goodstein Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, and a special thank you to our anonymous donor. Casper Theater Company was able to fund the remaining dollars. We would also like to thank Brad Moore and Bar D Signs for putting together the bid, design work, and installation. Watch for the new sign very soon as you drive by 735 CY. Thank you all so much.
Winter shows at planetarium
Here’s what’s playing January through March at the Casper Planetarium. Admission is just $3 per person, cash or check only. Find details and trailers at casperplanetarium.com.
“Cell! Cell! Cell!” is an ex-cell-ent adventure inside the human body. We are made of cells that work, talk, and think. Join Raj and Sooki as they go through the Shrink-a-Tron and explore inside our cells. Suggested for ages 6 and up. Playing Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 p.m.
“Mars One Thousand One” lets you journey with the first human crew to reach Mars. Visually breath-taking, filmed with live actors on specially designed sets. This space exploration movie includes solid science and is perfect for families to see together. Playing Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. (except the first Saturday of each month).
“We Are Stars” connects the beginnings of life on Earth to the beginnings of the universe. Journey back billions of years with the Time Master and learn how we got our start. Narrated by Andy Serkis. Suggested for ages 8 and up. Playing Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
“Entirely Live” is an expanded star walk that shows you the stars, planets and constellations visible in the night sky for the coming month. Learn the stories behind them and how to be a better stargazer. Plays at 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
Grief Share Jan. 14 at HPCC
Grief Share is a support group to support and encourage you during your grief journey. After the funeral, when the cards and flowers stop coming, most of the people around you return to their normal lives. But your grief continues and you feel alone.
Often, friends and family want to help you, but don’t know how. That’s the reason for Grief Share. Our group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives. We understand how you feel because we’ve been in the same place. We will walk with your on the long path through grief toward healing and hope for the future.
We will meet weekly at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Dr., Casper, starting Tuesday, January 14 at 6:30 p.m., Rm. 1335. There is a $15 fee for the book. For more information please call Vickie Obermueller at 262-8024 or The Healing Place at 265-3977.
Free movie for grownups
Casper’s AARP Wyoming Action Team will present the biopic “Judy,” about the life and career of Judy Garland, at the Studio City Theaters in Casper at 7 p.m. on January 15.
The film is free, thanks to AARP’s Casper Action Team and AARP’s Movies for Grownups program. Tickets are free but registration is required for entry. To get tickets, call 1-877-926-8300, and ask the operator for Movies for Grownups, Casper, Wyoming, showing of “Judy.”
Renee Zellweger stars in the movie, “Judy,” a biopic outlining the career of Judy Garland. The movie takes place in the winter of 1968 as showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town.
The movie is a part of AARP’s Movies For Grownups program, which seeks to fight social isolation in those aged 50 and over. Social isolation occurs when people withdraw and become disconnected from family, friends and community. A study by professors Julianne Holt-Lunstad and Timothy Smith of Brigham Young University found that prolonged social isolation is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and is more harmful than obesity. Social isolation has been linked to higher blood pressure, greater susceptibility to the flu and other infectious diseases, and earlier onset of dementia.
For more information, contact Tanya Johnson, AARP Wyoming’s Associate State Director for Outreach and Local Advocacy at tajohnson@aarp.org.
Second annual Restaurant Week set
For the second year in a row, 5150’ Local is celebrating Casper’s robust culinary scene with 5150’ Restaurant Week from January 19-25, 2020.
“Casper has 193 restaurants, not to mention numerous watering holes and coffee shops,” said Amanda Scherlin, marketing manager for Visit Casper, the organization behind 5150’ Local. “Restaurant Week gives residents and out-of-town visitors the opportunity to sample the wide array of mouth-watering offerings in our city.”
Held throughout Casper, 5150’ Restaurant Week features specials at local restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and coffee shops, with all participating partners serving up exclusive offerings throughout the week.
In addition to specials at each location, the week also features three price points that tie into celebrating all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (in honor of Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
“We live in Wyoming because we love it,” added Scherlin. “Even when it’s January and we’re covered in snow, there’s always a reason to celebrate Casper. This week gives us another reason to appreciate what makes this place so special.”
Winter grief support Jan. 20
Winter Grief Support Group is a gathering for adults grieving the death of a loved one, providing a safe and supportive place to share your grief experiences and develop coping strategies The group is free and open to the public.
Winter Grief Support Group will be facilitated by Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten and will meet Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m., from January 20 through February 24. It will meet at Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 South Wilson Street in Casper, and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information or to register for the group, please call CWHP at 577-4832.
First Saturday study
The First Saturday study on February 1 will be an investigation of 1 Corinthians 15 and the resurrection of Jesus and the resurrection of his followers. This chapter is certainly one of the most comforting in scripture when it comes to what happens at death. This is an interactive study with refreshments provided starting at 9 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 3030 S. Poplar. Phone the church office for more information at 234-8812.
Drive away in a classic Mercedes
You can have a chance to win a classic Mercedes convertible. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is excited to announce that at this year’s Reverse Raffle & Auction, those who support the Building Connections Campaign through the Impact Auction will receive a chance to win a 1980 Mercedes Benz 380 SL convertible. This golden nugget features a new hard top and an automatic transmission.
For every $250 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, you will get a chance to drive away in this beauty and help update access to technology for youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
At the 2020 Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, pledges made during the Impact Auction support the expansion of the Susie McMurry Technology Center at the main club, improve access to updated technology at all club sites, and grow college education opportunities for youth and their families. Currently, the club has raised 75 percent of the funds needed to finish the expansion.
Winner will be drawn at random at the 2020 Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020 at the Casper Events Center. You need not be present at the event to win the car, but it would be more fun if you are present.
Pledges are being accepted now and will end at the completion of the Impact Auction held at the Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020.
Children need to feel prepared and empowered to graduate from high school ready for their next step, whether that is college, trade school, the military or employment. At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, youth have access to resources and tools to be successful in school. As 21st Century learners, they require modern and updated technology and education opportunities. Many club kids will contribute to the workforce in less than a decade. And some will have careers that don’t even exist yet. For them to be successful, they need innovative technology, updated resources and equipment, and first-class education opportunities so they can become valued employees and contributing members of our community.
For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079 or abright@bcccw.org.
