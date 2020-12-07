This Just In

Vintage paper crafts for hands-on history

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be virtual on Zoom. However, they still have a hands-on component: each class comes with a free bag or box of items to use while you learn. This month's class is "Holiday Paper Crafts."

Join us online Saturday, December 19, at 10 a.m. for some creative messy fun making vintage paper crafts for the holidays. Interpreters will guide students through the process of decorating holiday cards with stamps made out of potatoes. Then we will concoct "pioneer paste" that we will use to glue paper Christmas decorations. (Parental assistance is requested for younger children during the cutting portion of the potato project.)

If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online.

The first 25 local families to sign up before Wednesday, December 16th at 5 p.m., will receive a free bag of crafting supplies to make the pioneer holiday cards and paper crafts. The bags will be delivered contact free to homes on December 17. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)

Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the crafting kit is December 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, December 18, at 5 p.m. While Hands-on History Club classes are geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult. Contact Stacey Moore at the National Historic Trails Center at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.

