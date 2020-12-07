This Just In
Navy exhibit back home at Fort Caspar
Fort Caspar Museum organized an exhibit about the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people, cities and towns, counties, and rivers—beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. “Wyoming Navy” will be on view through April 3, 2021.
The exhibit consists of 26 panels with photos and histories of forty vessels, from simple tugboats to a nuclear-powered submarine capable of launching multiple nuclear missiles. Fort Caspar Museum staff and a Casper College Museum Studies intern researched each ship and have included details such as shipyards where vessels were constructed, dates they were commissioned and decommissioned, crew and armament sizes, and the various missions in which they were involved during both times of peace and war.
Prior to its showing at Fort Caspar Museum, the exhibit spent over a year travelling to twelve Wyoming towns, between March of 2019 and October of 2020. “Wyoming Navy” was transported between communities by a number of members of Wyoming VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) organizations throughout the state. Financial sponsorship was provided by the Casper Memorial VFW Post 9439 & Auxiliary and the Fort Caspar Museum Association.
The Museum’s current winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Winter admission fees are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Vintage paper crafts for hands-on history
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs and have adapted them to be virtual on Zoom. However, they still have a hands-on component: each class comes with a free bag or box of items to use while you learn. This month's class is "Holiday Paper Crafts."
Join us online Saturday, December 19, at 10 a.m. for some creative messy fun making vintage paper crafts for the holidays. Interpreters will guide students through the process of decorating holiday cards with stamps made out of potatoes. Then we will concoct "pioneer paste" that we will use to glue paper Christmas decorations. (Parental assistance is requested for younger children during the cutting portion of the potato project.)
If you would like participate in this virtual class, you must sign up in advance online.
The first 25 local families to sign up before Wednesday, December 16th at 5 p.m., will receive a free bag of crafting supplies to make the pioneer holiday cards and paper crafts. The bags will be delivered contact free to homes on December 17. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day.)
Again, online registration is required in advance for this free program so that we may send you an electronic invitation. The deadline to receive the crafting kit is December 16, but you may sign up to join the class as late as Friday, December 18, at 5 p.m. While Hands-on History Club classes are geared toward children ages 7 through 10 years, everyone is welcome, but younger children (6 years and under) must be supervised by an adult. Contact Stacey Moore at the National Historic Trails Center at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
