This Just In

Art for the Trails reception Friday

The Platte River Trails Trust is pleased to host the first annual Art for the Trails exhibition of temporary works of art to be installed along the River Trail from the Pumphouse to the historic Derrick on Friday, with guided tours at 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets include two drink tickets, a guided tour through the exhibits and an Art for the Trails map, providing details on featured artists and their creations. The ten works chosen for this year’s show will surely amaze and delight trail users.

The public is invited to enjoy music by the Cory McDaniel Duo: "Wyoming's Only Three-Piece Duo," a cash bar from Urban Bottle, and food truck fare available for purchase from Ludovico's and Papa's Pork Chops. Your are encouraged to stay while, enjoy the live music, mingle with fellow art of trail lovers, and celebrate the kickoff of this exciting new program along the Platte River Trail. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/637694170438565/