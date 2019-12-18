You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
This Just In
View Comments

This Just In

{{featured_button_text}}

This Just In

Candlelight at Good Shepherd

Come all ye to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 51 Primrose, for a candlelight service at 7 p.m. on December 24.

Two services at First Christian

The Christian Education Commission will host a 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave. This service will be 30 to 40 minutes and has been designed for families with children. All families and ages are welcome. Ella the Star and Max the Donkey with the help of the children will tell the story of Christmas. This is based on the play “A Christmas Surprise” by Jennifer Carter and is available for children to listen to as an audiobook on Audible. Serving a family-friendly communion. Cookies and Cuties will be available afterwards. Because this service has been created with children in mind, there will be NO nursery available at this service.

The Christmas Eve 7 p.m. service will include candlelight, carols and communion. Nursery care available. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join in celebrating the birth of Christ on this holy night. Dr. Yoast will be bringing the message. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served in Fellowship Hall after the service hosted by the Spiritual Growth Commission.

Noon Year's Eve at Lyric

David Street Station is kicking off the New Year’s celebration early at noon on Tuesday, December 31. The Noon Year’s Mac & Cheese Festival presented by the McMurry Foundation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Lyric across from David Street Station. The countdown to noon is perfect for those kiddos (and adults) who can’t stay awake until midnight. Free mac and cheese samples from Branding Iron, Eggington’s,  HQ BBQ, Lefty’s BBQ, The Wooden Derrick Café, Outback Steakhouse and Yellowstone Garage.

Attendees can vote on their favorite tasting mac and cheese and purchase larger bowl portions for just $5. Once you get your fill of Mac & Cheese, the ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m.

Art needed for January shows

Art 321 will be showing three different exhibits in January and artwork is needed. Anything Goes, Cityscapes and Rural Escapes, and Members Only Show artwork is accepted through Thursday, January 2. Artwork will be accepted in any medium so drop off your ready to hand artwork to Art 321, 321 W. Midwest by January 2. The public is invited to join artists at the Opening Reception on Thursday, January 9, from 5-8 p.m. Music and refreshments will be provided.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 14 through 16, 2019. Along with the inmates’ name…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 13, 2019. Along with the inmates’ names are their…

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 7 through 9, 2019. Along with the inmates’ names …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News