This Just In
Candlelight at Good Shepherd
Come all ye to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 51 Primrose, for a candlelight service at 7 p.m. on December 24.
Two services at First Christian
The Christian Education Commission will host a 5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at First Christian Church, 520 CY Ave. This service will be 30 to 40 minutes and has been designed for families with children. All families and ages are welcome. Ella the Star and Max the Donkey with the help of the children will tell the story of Christmas. This is based on the play “A Christmas Surprise” by Jennifer Carter and is available for children to listen to as an audiobook on Audible. Serving a family-friendly communion. Cookies and Cuties will be available afterwards. Because this service has been created with children in mind, there will be NO nursery available at this service.
The Christmas Eve 7 p.m. service will include candlelight, carols and communion. Nursery care available. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join in celebrating the birth of Christ on this holy night. Dr. Yoast will be bringing the message. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served in Fellowship Hall after the service hosted by the Spiritual Growth Commission.
Noon Year's Eve at Lyric
David Street Station is kicking off the New Year’s celebration early at noon on Tuesday, December 31. The Noon Year’s Mac & Cheese Festival presented by the McMurry Foundation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Lyric across from David Street Station. The countdown to noon is perfect for those kiddos (and adults) who can’t stay awake until midnight. Free mac and cheese samples from Branding Iron, Eggington’s, HQ BBQ, Lefty’s BBQ, The Wooden Derrick Café, Outback Steakhouse and Yellowstone Garage.
Attendees can vote on their favorite tasting mac and cheese and purchase larger bowl portions for just $5. Once you get your fill of Mac & Cheese, the ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m.
Art needed for January shows
Art 321 will be showing three different exhibits in January and artwork is needed. Anything Goes, Cityscapes and Rural Escapes, and Members Only Show artwork is accepted through Thursday, January 2. Artwork will be accepted in any medium so drop off your ready to hand artwork to Art 321, 321 W. Midwest by January 2. The public is invited to join artists at the Opening Reception on Thursday, January 9, from 5-8 p.m. Music and refreshments will be provided.