This Just In

First sale of fall at Methodist thrift

The Methodist Thrift Shop invites you to its first sale of the Fall.

Are you looking for a Halloween costume or fun seasonal decorations? There is a wide variety now on sale at 50% off. The rack of women’s pants are bursting with choices, also at half price. Hurry in for the best selection.

We have warm clothing for men, women, and children, as well as housewares, linens, crafts, decorating, and jewelry.

Come visit us at 2111 East 12th Street, in the Beverly Plaza Shopping Center, near Big Lots and the Dollar Store. The store is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit Holy Cross and Interfaith, helping our community in these difficult times.

“Like” us on Facebook at United Methodist Thrift Shop.

Wearables fashion show Thursday

Art 321, 321 W. Midwest, hosts a Wearables Fashion Show at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday. See the diverse and unique submissions from the community modeled live.

Steve Frame Saturday